STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Two JeM militants, including foreigner, involved in killing of SPO, his family in Jammu and Kashmir

IGP said the loss of the SPO along with his wife and daughter has 'pained us a lot' and assured that the militants involved in the act will be neutralised soon.

Published: 28th June 2021 02:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Villagers carry the coffin of daughter of a policeman who was killed along with her parents by militants at Hariparigam area, Awantipora, Pulwama, June 28, 2021.

Villagers carry the coffin of daughter of a policeman who was killed along with her parents by militants at Hariparigam area, Awantipora, Pulwama, June 28, 2021. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Two Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) militants, including a foreigner, were involved in the killing of a special police officer (SPO), his wife and daughter in Pulwama district, police said on Monday.

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said SPO Fayaz Ahmad's wife and daughter tried to save him but they were also fired upon by the militants.

"There is a movement of militants in this area. Two terrorists came last night, one of them from appearance seems to be an FT (foreign terrorist)," Kumar told reporters.

The IGP visited the SPO's family and prayed for peace of departed souls.

"They (militants) fired indiscriminately on our SPO. His wife and daughter tried to save him, but they fired at them as well. They were taken to a hospital where they achieved martyrdom," he said.

Kumar said the loss of the SPO along with his wife and daughter has "pained us a lot" and assured that the militants involved in the act will be neutralised soon.

"We will soon identify them (attackers) and neutralise them," he added.

Asked whether the militant outfit behind the attack had been identified, Kumar said, "Obviously, there is movement of JeM in this area, so Jaish must be behind it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir militants Police family killed
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp