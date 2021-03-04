STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Govt schools in Bihar to adopt regional dialects as medium of instruction

Over 80 per cent of children in rural areas of the state converse in the five regional languages namely Bhojpuri, Maithali, Vajjika, Magahi, and Angika.

Published: 04th March 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

School students, Exams

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Regional dialects of Bihar-- Bhojpuri, Mainthali, Magahi will be the medium of instruction in all government schools of Bihar in the near future, state education minister Vijay Chaudhary said on Wednesday. 

With an aim to make comprehension of subjects easy in primary schools, the state government has decided to allow teaching the subjects in five regional languages. 

Discussing the budget of the education department in the state assembly, Chaudhary said that the decision was taken adhering to the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi and Phaniswarnath Renu, further adding that the government has decided that all primary schools of the state will now have to impart teaching in local regional languages besides Hindi. “This will help children understand the basic things. They will grow more interested in their studies and their basic knowledge will also strengthen," he said.

Over 80 per cent of children in rural areas of the state converse in the five regional languages namely Bhojpuri, Maithali, Vajjika, Magahi, and Angika.

As per the decision taken up by the education department, the medium of instruction in regional languages will be adopted in 42,573 government primary schools across the state.

For example, schools situated in the Bhojpuri belt will take up the respective dialect. In the Mithilanchal region, the teaching will be imparted in the Maithali dialect.

The education minister also appealed to the teachers of government primary schools to ensure that the move is implemented.

On Tuesday, Chaudhary had announced that the STET (Secondary teachers elementary test) certificates will have a lifelong validity in Bihar. "It has now been decided to extend the validity of STET certificate related to teacher appointment from class 1 to 8 for life from existing seven years”.

Meanwhile, the state government is going to launch a special enrolments drive christened as “Praveshutsav” (Admission festival) in government schools from March 8 to 20 in a bid to reduce the number of dropouts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar Bihar Government Schools Regional languages medium of instruction Bihar education minister Vijay Chaudhary
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp