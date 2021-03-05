BJP MLAs demand adoption of 'UP encounter model' to control crimes in Bihar

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: BJP MLA Pawan Jaiswal has urged Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar to adopt the 'Uttar Pradesh's encounter model' to control crimes in the state. Jaiswal, who was backed by more MLAs, said that vehicles of criminals should overturn in Bihar the same way it happens in the neighbouring state.

Jaiswal clarified later that he did not mean to call for 'encounter killings' but the UP model of vehicle overturning should happen in Bihar too.

JDU MLA Dr Sanjeev Kumar also came in support to the Jaiswal and demanded for the overturning of vehicles belonging to criminals in Bihar.

The vehicle carrying gangster Vikas Dubey in Uttar Pradesh had overturned and he was killed in a cross-firing last year.

Meanwhile, JDU minister Dr Ashok K Chaudhary said, "Our government does not believe in overturning vehicles of criminal and we maintain a zero-tolerance against crimes and corruption."

The opposition in the state RJD also slammed those who demanded this 'UP model' to control law and order in the state.