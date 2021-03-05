STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Mathura court issues warrant to produce two terror accused PFI activists before it from Lucknow jail

Kappan and his alleged associates were arrested last year on October 5 by Mant police when they were on their way to the HathrasThey were arrested earlier on the apprehension of causing a breach of pe

Published: 05th March 2021 12:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2021 12:38 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

MATHURA: A Mathura court on Thursday sought production of two PFI activists before it from a Lucknow jail where they have been lodged following their arrest last month for allegedly plotting to execute a series of blast in the state capital and elsewhere in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional Sessions Judge Anil Kumar Pandey issued the production warrant for producing accused PFI activists Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan, both Karala natives, in his court on March 8, District Government Counsel Shiv Ram Singh said.

Singh said ASJ Pandey issued the warrant against the duo on a plea by the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force, which said the two had confessed to their involvement in the PFI funding to Delhi-based Kerala Siddique Kappan and his three accomplices to foment trouble after the death of a Hathras gangrape victim.

Kappan and his alleged associates were arrested last year on October 5 by Mant police when they were on their way to the Hathras village.

ALSO READ | Arrested PFI duo in ATS custody for interrogation

They were arrested earlier on the apprehension of causing a breach of peace but were later slapped with stringent charges of sedition and terror acts besides the breach of the Information Technology Act.

Anshad Badruddin and Firoz Khan were arrested in mid-February from Lucknow by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terror Squad and a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including 16 explosive devices, batteries and detonators, a pistol and live cartridges, were recovered from their possession.

Following their arrest, UP ADG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar had dubbed Anshad as the national head of the PFI's 'Hit Squad' and Firoz as the PFI's national trainer for making bombs.

Kumar had also accused the two of planning to execute multiple blasts across Lucknow and Uttar Pradesh to mark the 'Popular Front Day'  the foundation day of their outfit which falls on February 17.

Mathura District Counsel Shiv Ram Singh said STF Deputy Superintendent of Police Vinod Sirohi told the court in his March 2 application that both accused had confessed to their involvement in funding journalist Kappan.

STF had filed three applications seeking Mathura court's permission to record statements of accused Asand and Feroz in Lucknow jail and matching of voice and signature of journalist Siddique Kappan.

Though Kappan's signature was taken in court, his voice sample was not taken as the STF later withdrew its application for taking his voice sample.

Meanwhile, the court on Thursday slated March 10 for hearing the bail plea of Rauf Sherif, a PFI youth wing leader, who was brought to Mathura from Kerala by the STF for his alleged role in the PFI funding to Kappan and his accomplices allegedly for fomenting trouble after the death of Hathras gangrape victim.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PFI activists Mathura court Hathras gangrape
India Matters
The Antilia, which has three helipads on the roof, seen all decked up and illuminated before Mukesh's daughter Isha Ambani's wedding in this file photo. ( AP)
Owner of explosives-laden car abandoned near Mukesh Ambani's house found dead
KS Alagiri, president of Tamil Nadu Congress, and Dinesh Gundu Rao, Congress state in-charge, held talks about seat sharing at Sathyamoorthy Bhavan in Chennai on Friday (Express Photo | R Satish Babu)
Miffed by 'insulting' offer from DMK, Congress's TN unit wants to go it alone in Assembly polls
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
'Total anarchy': NS Madhavan among elderly turned away from COVID vaccination centres in Kerala
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
'High petrol and diesel prices burden on consumers,' admits Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deceased Pinky Saini. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Rajasthan Honour Killing: Father strangles daughter for loving Dalit, police fails to protect
Suhas Dwarkanath slurps coffee
Professional Coffee Tasting? Yes, that's what they do on their job!
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp