Six labourers killed after wall falls on them in Bihar

By IANS

PATNA: At least six labourers died on Monday when the wall of a primary school fell on them in Bihar's Khagaria district, police said.

The incident took place at Chandi Tola village under Maheshkhunt police station at around 3 pm.

According to Subhash Chandra Mandal, SHO of Maheshkhunt police station, some of the labourers had commenced an excavation work adjoining to the wall of the school, that damaged it resulting in the collapse, trapping labourers working at the site.

"Of the 10 labourers working at the site, six died and 4 of them are suspected to be buried inside the debris," the officer said.

"The process of removing the debris is underway. An ambulance was rushed to the spot to shift the victims to the hospital," he added.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the death of six people in the tragic incident and announced an exgratia of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem examination.

(With PTI inputs)