STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Rajasthan stops Covid vaccination due to 'shortfall', Centre junks claim

The Centre said since January 16, when vaccination was started, 37.61 lakh doses have been made available to Rajasthan which has used only 24.28 lakh doses so far.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan Health Minister Raghu Sharma (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: The Rajasthan government on Tuesday accused the Centre of not giving Covid vaccine to Rajasthan on time saying that the state has less supply of vaccine and as a result, the pace of vaccination is slowing down.

Health Minister Raghu Sharma said Covid vaccination has been stopped in Rajasthan since Tuesday. The first round of doses has been discontinued due to the non-availability of the vaccine. 

The Centre has rejected the state's allegations. In a press briefing, the Union Government said that Rajasthan has not had any shortage of corona vaccines so far. The briefing further said that since January 16, when vaccination was started, 37.61 lakh doses have been made available to Rajasthan which has used only 24.28 lakh doses till March 8.

Sharma retorted saying, "We received 29.9 lakh vaccines, out of which we have given 2.15 lakh doses to the Army jawans. About 21-22 lakh people have been vaccinated so far. One lakh vaccines were wasted. We do not have any vaccine left now. I told Dr. Pal, a member of the NITI Aayog, that we have the vaccine only till Tuesday."

ALSO READ | Mumbai senior citizen dies after COVID-19 vaccination

He further added, "I also spoke to the Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. Our Chief Secretary wrote a letter to the Cabinet Secretary. Yesterday, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot himself spoke to Dr. Pal. Today, we have the vaccines for the second round of doses to the people in our state. "He also said that for Rajasthan, the Central Government has identified about 67 lakh beneficiaries for the second phase. This requires a total of 1.50 crore doses.

Dr. Sharma also accused the Central Government of slowing down the pace of vaccination. He said that when Rajasthan asked for more vaccine doses from the central government saying otherwise it would slow down the pace of vaccination. He told the reporters, "We have demanded that 60 lakh doses be made available to us by May so that our campaign does not slow down and all the beneficiaries can be vaccinated on time."

Before Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Punjab, and West Bengal had also raised questions about the modalities of Covid vaccination by the Central government. According to the Union Health Ministry, every state is being supplied the vaccine according to the quota and the system will continue in the future too.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajasthan Covid vaccination vaccine shortage Raghu Sharma
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp