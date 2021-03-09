STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Change of guard curse for the ruling party?

Only one out of a total 8 Chief Minister's in the hill state have completed a 5-year tenure in the office.

Published: 09th March 2021 09:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th March 2021 09:32 PM   |  A+A-

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat

Uttarakhand CM Trivendra Singh Rawat (File Photo | PTI)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: The change of Chief Minister midway in Uttarakhand either by circumstances or by the intervention of central leadership has not been fruitful for either the Indian National Congress and the Bhartiya Janta Party in the state.

However, political analysts have touted this move as a 'big gamble' on the part of the BJP. 

Yogesh Kumar, a political analyst based in Dehradun says, "Unfortunately apart from ND Tiwari no Chief Minister has been able to complete 5-year tenure either due to circumstances or due to intervention of the central leadership. The common factor here is that both- the BJP and Congress have failed to make any electoral gains they hoped for by changing the CM. It's a big gamble for the BJP with less than one year to state assembly elections."

Only one out of a total 8 Chief Minister's in the hill state have completed a 5-year tenure in the office. Except for the late ND Tiwari (2002-07), not one CM has completed their five-year tenure. 

READ|Uttarakhand CM Rawat's resignation an eyewash to hide govt's failures: Congress

Following the death of CM Nityanand Swami in 2001 after 354 days in the office, Bhagat Singh Koshyari of the BJP was made the CM who remained in office for 122 days till 2002.

The BJP lost state assembly elections to Congress in the year 2002. 

In March 2002, ND Tiwari of Congress became CM of the state and was the only CM to complete his tenure and remained in the office till March 7, 2007.

In March 2012, Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri of the BJP took charge as CM who was removed by the party after 2 years 111 days to bring in Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' to gain the lost ground of popularity.

Later, in September 2011 Nishank was removed after 2 years and 75 days in the office and Khanduri was brought in for upcoming elections due just six months. 

The BJP suffered defeat by a slim margin of one seat and Congress was able to form the government with the help of other MLAs including independents in 70 member state legislative assembly. 

With Trivendra Singh Rawat being the latest to leave after almost 4-year tenure and 9th CM to be appointed within a day or two, history seems to be repeating itself, said experts.

Kirankant Verma, another political commentator from Haridwar said, "Current situation very much reflects what happened in 2011. That resulted in BJP's loss as Congress was able to form the government. However, the loss was just by one seat with BJP getting 31 and Congress getting 32 seats. Maybe this time the BJP is confident of achieving the desired number and break the doomed pattern."

In the year 2014, the central leadership of Congress decided to remove Vijay Bahuguna to bring in Harish Rawat. Later in 2017, Congress suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the BJP.

The BJP got 57 seats in the state assembly leaving Congress with just 11. 

Dinesh Mansera, a political commentator from Haldwani of Nainital district of Uttarakhand said, "The new CM will have to pull off the impossible which has been never done before. The new leader will have to work beyond hard to break the pattern and he will have less than one year."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Trivendra Singh Rawat Uttarakhand CM BJP
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp