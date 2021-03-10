Amidst 'go back' slogans, Governor Dhankhar visits Mamata at hospital

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a hospital in Kolkata and sought a report from the administration on the incident.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital for injuries on her left leg after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants during campaign in Nandigram.

Dhankhar spoke to Banerjee over the phone shortly after the incident and later visited her at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where she was admitted.

A highly-placed source told PTI that the governor was in the chief minister's cabin for around half an hour and she briefed Dhankhar about the incident.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim and Derek O'Brien were outside the cabin during the one-on-one discussion, the source said.

"Sought an update from Director, Security and Chief Secretary in matter. Health Secretary and Director of Hospital urged to take all caution," Dhankhar tweeted.

Banerjee has alleged that no local police personnel were near her when four-five men deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

In the tweet, the governor said that he had spoken to her at 6.

40 pm soon after the incident was reported, while she was still at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government over several issues, was greeted with "go back" slogans by Trinamool Congress supporters when he entered the hospital.

He faced a similar situation when he left the hospital after more than half an hour, by which time the number of TMC supporters had multiplied at the premises.

Banerjee submitted her nomination papers for Nandigram earlier in the day.