STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Amidst 'go back' slogans, Governor Dhankhar visits Mamata at hospital

The CM alleged that neither the local police nor the SP were near her when four-five people deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

Published: 10th March 2021 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2021 12:24 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited an injured Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at a hospital in Kolkata and sought a report from the administration on the incident.

Banerjee is undergoing treatment at the SSKM Hospital for injuries on her left leg after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants during campaign in Nandigram.

Dhankhar spoke to Banerjee over the phone shortly after the incident and later visited her at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where she was admitted.

A highly-placed source told PTI that the governor was in the chief minister's cabin for around half an hour and she briefed Dhankhar about the incident.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim and Derek O'Brien were outside the cabin during the one-on-one discussion, the source said.

"Sought an update from Director, Security and Chief Secretary in matter. Health Secretary and Director of Hospital urged to take all caution," Dhankhar tweeted.

ALSO READ: With Mamata in hospital, TMC supporters protest across Bengal

Banerjee has alleged that no local police personnel were near her when four-five men deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

In the tweet, the governor said that he had spoken to her at 6.

40 pm soon after the incident was reported, while she was still at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government over several issues, was greeted with "go back" slogans by Trinamool Congress supporters when he entered the hospital.

He faced a similar situation when he left the hospital after more than half an hour, by which time the number of TMC supporters had multiplied at the premises.

Banerjee submitted her nomination papers for Nandigram earlier in the day.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Governor Dhankhar Mamata Banerjee SSKM Hospital Mamata attack
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File| PTI)
Experts bat for starting COVID-19 vaccine trial for kids
Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File Image)
Marital status can’t snatch away rights
Indian cricketer Shafali Verma (Photo | PTI)
ICC T20I rankings: Shafali Verma, Smriti Mandhana in top 10 list
The birth took place at 7 PM on Wednesday (Photo | Express)
Baby born with 'mermaid syndrome' in Hyderabad dies within two hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mamata Banerjee with a cast on her left foot in the SSKM hospital in Kolkata after an injury during campaigning. (Photo | Twitter)
'Attack' on Mamata Banerjee: Protests break out across Bengal
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
India records 22,854 new COVID-19 cases, highest in two-and-half-months
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp