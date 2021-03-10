STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
With Mamata in hospital, TMC supporters protest across Bengal

The TMC supporters raised "go-back" slogans as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the hospital to visit Banerjee.

Published: 10th March 2021

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee brought to SSKM Hospital, in Kolkata on Wednesday. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: Trinamool Congress supporters took to the streets across West Bengal, protesting against the alleged attack on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram on Wednesday evening.

TMC supporters raised slogans against the BJP and protested at various places, including Sovabazar and Chetla in Kolkata, and Bally in Howrah.

Protests were also held at Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman, Jalpaiguri, North 24 Parganas, Bankura and Paschim Medinipur.

ALSO READ: Mamata Banerjee injured in Nandigram, taken to hospital

"We will continue the protests as our leader was mercilessly attacked in Nandigram. Until now, TMC supporters were being attacked, but today they dared to attack the chief minister," a TMC supporter at the Chetla protest site said.

In some areas, TMC workers also burnt tyres and blocked roads.

A large number of TMC supporters gathered at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata as Banerjee was rushed to the medical facility from Nandigram, following the attack.

The TMC supporters raised "go-back" slogans as Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar reached the hospital to visit Banerjee.

Similar slogans were also raised when Dhankhar left the hospital after enquiring about the health of the chief minister.

The governor spent more than half-an-hour at the hospital.

Banerjee, who was campaigning in Nandigram in the Purba Medinipur district over the last two days for the upcoming assembly elections, was allegedly attacked in the evening.

Banerjee claimed that she was attacked by four-five men at Birulia, leading to a severe injury on her left leg, which has swollen.

The opposition parties, including the BJP, CPI(M) and Congress, claimed that it was a "tactic to gain sympathy" ahead of the elections.

