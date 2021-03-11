'Maintain calm:' TMC chief appeals from hospital, says will campaign even on wheelchair

By Agencies

A day after an alleged attack on Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress chief appealed to all to remain calm and not cause any kind of disruption.

In a video message released by the Trinamool Congress, Banerjee, who has since been confined to her hospital bed, can be seen requesting everyone for cooperation.

"...While I have sustained many injuries in my leg and am experiencing migraine and chest pain, I urge everyone to remain calm and not cause any inconvenience to others," she could be heard saying.

She also added that she expects to get back to campaigning in 2-3 days but may be wheelchair-bound in the meantime.

Banerjee earlier alleged that during her campaign in Nandigram, she was attacked by four-five men who pushed her, besides banging on her the door of her car, leading to the injuries.

"I was doing 'namaskar' standing on the bonnet of my car, at that time pressure was exerted, because of which my leg was hit by the car. In that condition, whatever medicine I was carrying I had those and soon we left for Kolkata. Since then, the doctors are treating me," the chief minister said in the video.

Banerjee's appeal to her supporters came amid widespread protests by Trinamool Congress workers across the state.

The TMC activists blocked roads, burnt tyres and raised slogans, blaming the BJP for the alleged attack.

"We appeal to all our workers to not let their emotions overflow. We understand your concerns and we'll keep updating about Hon'ble @MamataOfficial's health. We request to maintain peace and not resort to means which Didi would not approve of. Let us all pray for her speedy recovery," the All India Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Meanwhile, TMC MLA Paresh Pal informed, "The condition of her (Mamata Banerjee) leg is serious. Doctors are treating her. A little more pressure could have resulted in spine injury."

A delegation of the TMC on Thursday filed a complaint at the Election Commission office in Kolkata over the attack and have called the incident a "deep-rooted conspiracy to take her life".

The Chief Minister, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination earlier on Wednesday, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning.

She was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bony injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

(With Online Desk inputs)