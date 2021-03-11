Mamata has severe injuries to her ankle, right shoulder, neck, confirms doctor

By PTI

KOLKATA: Preliminary medical tests conducted on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee late on Wednesday night detected severe bone injuries in her left ankle and foot, and injuries in right shoulder, forearm and neck, a senior doctor of the state-run SSKM hospital said.

Doctors at the hospital decided to closely monitor Banerjee, who has been complaining of chest pain and breathlessness since the alleged attack at Nandigram in Purba Medinipore district earlier in the evening, for the next 48 hours, he said.

The Trinamool Congress chief has slight fever and has been shifted to aspecial ward at the hospital's VVIP Woodburn Block soon after the MRI at the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences, he added.

"We will keep her under observation for the next 48 hours. There will be more tests needed to be done, and after evaluating her condition we will decide on our next course of treatment," a doctor, part of the team treating Banerjee, told PTI.

Doctors conducted x-ray on the chief minister as soon as she was taken there from Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district on Wednesday night.

She is undergoing treatment at the 12.5 special cabin of Woodburn Block of the SSKM hospital.

The state government has constituted a team of five senior doctors to treat Banerjee.

The team consists of one cardiologist, an endocrinologist, a general surgery doctor, an orthopedist and a medicine doctor.

Banerjee sustained injuries on her left leg and waist as she fell on the ground after she was allegedly pushed by unknown miscreants while campaigning for assembly elections in Nandigram.

Earlier, Banerjee had filed her nomination to contest the ensuing assembly elections from Nandigram seat.

Meanwhile, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar visited Mamata and sought a report from the administration on the incident.

Dhankhar spoke to Banerjee over the phone shortly after the incident and later visited her at the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where she was admitted.

A highly-placed source told PTI that the governor was in the chief minister's cabin for around half an hour and she briefed Dhankhar about the incident.

Senior Trinamool Congress leaders Abhishek Banerjee, Firhad Hakim and Derek O'Brien were outside the cabin during the one-on-one discussion, the source said.

"Sought an update from Director, Security and Chief Secretary in matter. Health Secretary and Director of Hospital urged to take all caution," Dhankhar tweeted.

Banerjee has alleged that no local police personnel were near her when four-five men deliberately pushed her causing the injury.

In the tweet, the governor said that he had spoken to her at 6.40 pm soon after the incident was reported, while she was still at Nandigram in Purba Medinipur district.

Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with the West Bengal government over several issues, was greeted with "go back" slogans by Trinamool Congress supporters when he entered the hospital.

He faced a similar situation when he left the hospital after more than half an hour, by which time the number of TMC supporters had multiplied at the premises.

Banerjee submitted her nomination papers for Nandigram earlier in the day.