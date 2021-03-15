STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Religious leaders call for protests over Waseem Rizvi's SC plea to remove 26 Quranic verses

Rizvi, in his petition, said that the 26 verses promoted terrorism and Jihad among Muslim youth pushing them on the path of insurgency across the world.

Published: 15th March 2021 05:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2021 05:56 PM   |  A+A-

Former chief of Shia Wqf Board Wasim Rizvi (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A petition by Wasim Rizvi, former chief of Shia Waqf Board, in the Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran has angered millions of Muslims from both Shia and Sunni sects. The prominent clerics have given the call to Muslims to gather at Jama Masjid in Delhi on March 19 for a protest against Rizvi.

Besides holding a massive protest against Rizvi in Lucknow, many prominent Shia and Sunni clerics have demanded his immediate arrest.

Rizvi, who had moved SC on Saturday had alleged in his petition that there were 26 verses in Holy Quran which promoted terrorism and Jihad among Muslim youth pushing them on the path of insurgency across the world. This evoked a strong reaction from the Muslim clerics. One of the Muslim clerics had even announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 for anyone who brings Rizvi’s head.

ALSO READ | BJP leader Rizvi’s PIL angers Hyderabad Muslims

Renowned Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, who also led a protest against Waseem Rizvi, said, “Waseem Rizvi is an enemy of Islam and Quran and a social boycott of him is declared. He is also being declared a terrorist.” Sunni clerics were also part of the protest along with Maulana Kalbe Jawad. More than a dozen Shia and Sunni clerics led the protest against the former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board.

“A joint protest rally would be organised by both Shia and Sunni communities on March 19 after the prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi and against the anti-national forces against Wasim Rizvi. We will also demand from the Centre and the Supreme Court to arrest Rizvi as soon as possible for promoting terrorism and spreading unrest. It will also be demanded from the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition of Wasim Rizvi and to impose a heavy fine on him,” said Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad at the protest rally.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad appealed to people to reach Jama Masjid in Delhi on March 19 and participate in the protest. Clerics accused Rizvi of spreading chaos, and terrorism, and stealing Waqf properties.

“This time he has attacked the sanctity of Quran and is talking about removing verses from it. A Muslim can never make this demand. That is why the government should arrest him immediately and punish him severely. If he is not arrested, then we will assume that the government is also in his support,” said clerics.

Meanwhile, a video of Rizvi’s brother surfaced online in which he can be heard saying that the family members have nothing to do with what he has said and that he has lost his mental balance.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Wasim Rizvi Quranic verses Shia Islam terrorism Jama Masjid Supreme Court
India Matters
A health worker calls name of a person who is to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai, India, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (Photo | AP)
India records 26,291 new COVID-19 cases, highest single-day rise in three months
Selling govt banks a huge mistake: Former RBI governor Raghuram Rajan
YSRC activists celebrate their landslide victory in municipal elections at the party central office in Tadepalli on Sunday | Prasant Madugula
Jagan's YSRC wins all municipal corporations and 73 out of 75 municipalities
Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah with Tollywood actor and party candidate for Kharagpur seat Hiran Chatterjee during an election campaign rally. (Photo | PTI)
MPs, defectors, actors among candidates: BJP deploys heavy artillery in Bengal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representation (Photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)
As cases in Maharashtra rise, Nagpur slips into strict lockdown for one week
As staff of nationalised banks stage a protest against privatisation of banks, the office of a public sector bank wears a deserted look in Chennai on Monday. (Express Photo | Debadutta Mallick)
Two-day nationwide bank strike begins as 10 lakh employees protest privatisation move
Gallery
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
BJP state general secretary K Surendran waving BJP has announced candidates in the 115 seats the party is contesting in Kerala with state president K Surendran contesting in two constituencies. Here are 10 contenders who are among the party's best bets to increase their tally in the assembly. (Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: BJP candidate list released, Metroman E Sreedharan, Suresh Gopi named among others 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp