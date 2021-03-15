Religious leaders call for protests over Waseem Rizvi's SC plea to remove 26 Quranic verses

By Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A petition by Wasim Rizvi, former chief of Shia Waqf Board, in the Supreme Court seeking removal of 26 verses from the Quran has angered millions of Muslims from both Shia and Sunni sects. The prominent clerics have given the call to Muslims to gather at Jama Masjid in Delhi on March 19 for a protest against Rizvi.

Besides holding a massive protest against Rizvi in Lucknow, many prominent Shia and Sunni clerics have demanded his immediate arrest.

Rizvi, who had moved SC on Saturday had alleged in his petition that there were 26 verses in Holy Quran which promoted terrorism and Jihad among Muslim youth pushing them on the path of insurgency across the world. This evoked a strong reaction from the Muslim clerics. One of the Muslim clerics had even announced a bounty of Rs 20,000 for anyone who brings Rizvi’s head.

Renowned Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad, who also led a protest against Waseem Rizvi, said, “Waseem Rizvi is an enemy of Islam and Quran and a social boycott of him is declared. He is also being declared a terrorist.” Sunni clerics were also part of the protest along with Maulana Kalbe Jawad. More than a dozen Shia and Sunni clerics led the protest against the former chairman of the Shia Waqf Board.

“A joint protest rally would be organised by both Shia and Sunni communities on March 19 after the prayers at the Jama Masjid in Delhi and against the anti-national forces against Wasim Rizvi. We will also demand from the Centre and the Supreme Court to arrest Rizvi as soon as possible for promoting terrorism and spreading unrest. It will also be demanded from the Supreme Court to dismiss the petition of Wasim Rizvi and to impose a heavy fine on him,” said Shia cleric Kalbe Jawad at the protest rally.

Maulana Kalbe Jawad appealed to people to reach Jama Masjid in Delhi on March 19 and participate in the protest. Clerics accused Rizvi of spreading chaos, and terrorism, and stealing Waqf properties.

“This time he has attacked the sanctity of Quran and is talking about removing verses from it. A Muslim can never make this demand. That is why the government should arrest him immediately and punish him severely. If he is not arrested, then we will assume that the government is also in his support,” said clerics.

Meanwhile, a video of Rizvi’s brother surfaced online in which he can be heard saying that the family members have nothing to do with what he has said and that he has lost his mental balance.