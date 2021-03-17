'My leg injury result of BJP plot to keep me indoor': Mamata reiterates conspiracy charge

Pronab Mandal By

Express News Service

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said that the leg injury she sustained in Nandigram on March 10 was part of the BJP plot to keep her indoor ahead of the polls which led to the injury on her leg.

"I underwent surgeries in my eyes, hands, and abdomen. In the past, CPI(M) used to beat me and now it is BJP. My legs were the only limbs that were left unhurt. This time, they injured it too," the CM said.

Sitting in a wheelchair, she addressed two back-to-back rallies in Junglemahal’s Gopiballavpur and Lalgarh, the epicentre of the Maoists’ movement in 2009, on Wednesday.

The Bengal CM alleged she was hit by the front door of the car while greeting the crowd. In the video message from SSKM hospital the next day, Mamata distanced herself from the conspiracy theory saying she was greeting the party supports in Nandigram standing on the footboard and suddenly the crowd came close to her vehicle sandwiching her between the door and the seat.

The Election Commission of India (ECI), in a recent statement, described the Nandigram incident as an accident. The ECI said it came to the conclusion on the basis of the report submitted by the chief secretary and the two special observers and suspended the director (security) Vivek Sahay.

Mamata alleged that the saffron brigade would try to create unrest in Bengal during the elections. "BJP’s one thousand leaders are camping in Bengal. Before the poll days, thousands of hooligans from other states will enter West Bengal by rail and road. Borders are needed to be sealed," she said.

Mamata also hit out at Narendra Modi. "He (Modi) starts his speech with two Bengali words and then start uttering lies. Remember, if the BJP comes to power in Bengal, they will decide what you will eat. When BJP was in power in the neighbouring Jharkhand, lands of the poor tribals were snatched away," she said while addressing a rally at Lalgarh in the Jhargram district.