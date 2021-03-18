STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bengal polls: Mamata urges Left supporters to vote for Trinamool; CPM hits back

She thanked the Left minded people in the state for coming out with the "no vote to BJP" campaign.

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC leader Mamata Banerjee on a wheel-chair arrives to address an election campaign rally for the upcoming state assembly polls. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Wednesday appealed to Left Front supporters to vote for TMC candidates in order to defeat the divisive BJP in West Bengal.

Banerjee is facing one of the most difficult political challenges of her life.

She is facing a stiff challenge from BJP in the coming state poll after helming West Bengal for a decade.

"It is imperative for the sake of the state to stop BJP from coming to power in Bengal. I would like to thank my Left minded friends for coming out with the no vote to BJP campaign."

"At the same time I would like to tell them that since the Left cannot come to power, its supporters should not waste their votes by casting it in favour of LF."

"Instead the LF supporters should vote for TMC to defeat the BJP, Banerjee told reporters while releasing her partys election manifesto."

Her comments come in the backdrop of several TMC leaders openly asking the Left parties to come out in support of TMC to stop the saffron party's march in the state.

The CPI-M led Left Front has rejected the appeal and blamed the ruling TMC for the rise of the saffron camp in West Bengal.

"Unfortunately, Bengal is now witnessing a threat from outsiders who want to foster divisive mentality and disrupt harmony. It is imperative for us to avert this threat. I promise that I will stand by each and every person of Bengal across all communities to protect their fundamental rights, she said. I will be forever indebted to my motherland. Being a daughter of Bengal I have dedicated my whole life for the state," Banerjee added.

She called BJP a political virus and slammed the Centre for trying to destroy the federal fabric of the state.

"Arvind Kejriwal's AAP is running an elected government in Delhi. Yet the Centre is trying to give more powers to the Lt Governor, who is nominated. We condemn such actions," she added.

She also said on Wednesday that Lord Ram worshipped Goddess Durga as she is much superior to him.

Addressing the people of Jhargram and Binpur constituencies at a poll rally here in Jhargram district which has a sizeable Adivasi population, she claimed that the BJP will not allow them to take the name of 'Marang Buru', whom the Santhals consider as the supreme source of power, but they will have to chant "Jai Shri Ram" (Glory to Lord Ram).

"They (BJP) are saying that you will not be able to practise your religion, you will have to chant Jai Shri Ram. But you will not be able to say Jai Siya Ram," Banerjee said.

"Ram performed the puja of Devi Durga (in the Ramayana). Maa Durga is much superior to Ram, that is why he worshipped Maa Durga," the West Bengal chief minister told the meeting.

BJP leader and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath told an election rally on Tuesday that Banerjee gets livid at the chant of Jai Shri Ram and now she has started visiting temples and is reciting 'Chandi path', an ode to Goddes Durga.

On the BJP's accusation that her government created hurdles in the immersion of the idol of goddess Durga, Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress dispensation gave Rs 50,000 to each club for performing the Durga puja, the biggest festival of the state.

Alleging atrocities on women in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh, she claimed that it is a party of Duryodhana and Dushasana, villainous characters in the Mahabharata.

Apparently referring to the saffron partys allegation that the TMC is pursuing the politics of appeasement of minorities, Banerjee said her government works with the people of all religions and castes for the development of the state.

The TMC boss alleged that the BJP creates rift between people on religious lines.

