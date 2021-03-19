STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Maharashtra: Private offices, theaters asked to function at half capacity

A fresh notification said that drama theatres and auditoriums in thestate too should operate only at 50 per cent of their capacity till March 31.

Published: 19th March 2021 11:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th March 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Coronavirus

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With coronavirus cases rising at an alarming rate, the Maharashtra government on Friday asked private offices, except those related to health and other essential services, to function at 50 percent of their capacity.

A fresh notification said that drama theatres and auditoriums in thestate too should operate only at 50 per cent of theircapacity till March 31.

Government and semi-government offices can take their own decision regarding attendance while ensuring adherence to COVID-19 protocols.

The decision can be taken by concerned office heads.

ALSO READ | 25,681 new coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 70 deaths

Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte told PTI that offices can stagger their timings and encourage `work from home'.

Government and semi government offices have been given the permission to take their own decision as many of them are associated with COVID-19management, he said.

Cinema halls, drama theatres and auditoriums are already functioning at 50 percent capacity but the notification was issued to ensure the rules are followed strictly with a warning that the premises may be closed down if there are violations, said an official.

"We are not bringing fresh curbs, but only want to enforce the rules strictly," he said.

On Thursday, the state saw a single-day rise of 25,833 coronavirus cases, the highest daily surge since the outbreak of the pandemic last year.

The notification also said that drama halls and auditoriums will not be used for religious, political, cultural or social gatherings.

If the order is violated, such establishments will be closed as long as the COVID-19 pandemic stays notified as a `disaster' under the central government's rules, it said.

The owner of the premises will also face legal action.

On March 15, the state government had notified that cinema halls, hotels, restuarants and offices except those related to health and essential services will function at 50 per cent of their capacity.

Manufacturing sector is allowed to function at full capacity, but the workforce may be reduced and working shifts can be increased to ensure there is no crowding on shop floor, the notification said.

In case of violation of rules such as mandatory wearing of masks, the manufacturing unit will be closed as long as COVID 19 pandemic stays notified as a disaster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Maharashtra coronavirus covid 50 per cent occupancy
India Matters
A man receives Covid-19 vaccine in New Delhi on Tuesday | Shekhar Yadav
‘Recent surge, not positivity, should be yardstick for judging situation’
Representational Image.
Woman gives birth to first known baby with antibodies against coronavirus
The survey revealed that anxiety levels of Chennai residents stood at 62% (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Only 54% of Chennai residents feel financially secure during pandemic, says study
Image of EVMs used for representational purpose. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Name, qualification of candidates on EVMs?  SC asks for AG's views

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)
Can vaccinate everyone in Delhi in three months if allowed: CM Kejriwal
Nearly 40,000 fresh Covid-19 cases recorded in India, highest single-day spike in 2021
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp