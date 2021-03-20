STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Assam election: Akhil Gogoi appeals to people to vote for strongest non-BJP candidates

Don't know what my future holds but understood that the future of Assam and its people is dark under BJP rule, he claimed.

Published: 20th March 2021 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th March 2021 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Akhil Gogoi

Akhil Gogoi (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

GUWAHATI: Jailed Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi on Saturday through an open letter appealed to the people of the state to vote for the strongest non-BJP candidate in every constituency in the upcoming assembly election to "save Assam".

Gogoi, contesting from the Sibsagar constituency, sent from jail an open letter that was read out by his political outfit's advisor Dr Sitanath Kahkar at a press conference here.

"I am sending this letter from jail to save Assam and its people's future from the anti-democratic BJP", Gogoi said. Asserting that the future of Assam and its people is "dark under BJP rule", the Raijor Dal leader urged all those who oppose the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the BJP to unitedly vote against the saffron party in this 2021 assembly election.

READ| Akhil Gogoi facing a political trial: Yogendra Yadav

"Assam's future will depend on the people and they have to take the final decision to save the state.

If Assam is to be saved then do not vote for BJP or those in favour of CAA", he appealed.

"This party has sold the assets of Assam and kept the future of the state in custody of Delhi. Therefore, we must unitedly defeat BJP and its alliance partners in the election. It is the call of the times and our duty to do so. It is a matter of life and death", Gogoi asserted.

He said before the elections discussions were held with anti-CAA political parties, including Congress and newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad and decisions were even taken to field joint candidates "but suddenly they turned around and they put up their own contestants having failed to hear the voice of the people and perceive their hopes and aspirations".

Gogoi said that since BJP came to power in 2016, "they have kept me in jail for nearly two years of their five-year term.

" "I am spending extreme mental and physical trauma in jail during this period.

Don't know what my future holds but understood that the future of Assam and its people is dark under BJP rule", he claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Akhil Gogoi
India Matters
Ahead of polls, Lok Sabha passes Bill to group seven Tamil Nadu sub-sects
The state board exam will be conducted with strict adherence to Covid standard operating procedures, the order said ( File photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
After COVID-19 spike, Tamil Nadu schools to close for students in Class 9, 10 and 11
For representational purposes (File Photo | Reuters)
Pandemic ate into household savings in a big way in July-September 2020: RBI
Workers consider Katta a sacred structure and do not wear footwear while building it. They offer toddy and prayers to the local deity after completion for the strength of the structure. (Photo | EPS)
'Katta' idea: How an arid Kerala village checked water for irrigation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A senior citizen getting first dose of Covid vaccine at Sanjeevan Hospital in Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Chances of getting re-infected with Covid minimal, suggests latest research
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Gallery
Blood trickles down the face of an oracle after she cut her head with a sword as a sacrificial offering at Sree Kurumba Bhagavathy Temple in Kodungallur, as part of the Bharani festival. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Elections, exams and agitations, all amidst COVID fight: Here are the best pictures of the week
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp