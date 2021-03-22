STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

UP doctor tests positive for Covid-19 days after second dose of Covaxin

Chief medical officer, Lucknow, Dr. Sanjay Bhatnagar said that even after getting vaccinated, people need to take precautions against Covid-19.

Published: 22nd March 2021 07:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2021 07:25 PM   |  A+A-

Covid test

Image for representational purpose only

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A doctor from Lucknow’s Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 after completing his two-dose course of vaccination.

According to sources, Dr. Nitin Mishra posted as an emergency medical officer at the hospital, tested coronavirus positive on Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Mishra had taken the first dose of Covaxin on February 16 when the nation-wide campaign had opened up for the inoculation of health workers. He took his second dose on March 15 after 28 days.

It is the first such case in Uttar Pradesh which is witnessing a fresh wave of inflictions getting gradually vigorous since March 10. During the last 24 hours, 542 new cases have been reported in the state which has now a total of 3,396 active cases, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Health). 

UP Director General of Medical Health Dr DS Negi said Dr Nitin’s case is the first recorded instance where a person has been found to have contracted Covid-19 and turned symptomatic after completion of the two-dose course of Covaxin.

ALSO READ | 201 students, staffers from 14 institutions in Thanjavur test positive for Covid-19

As per the sources, Dr. Mishra developed a severe cough and mild fever on March 18 and he gave his sample for the test through RT-PCR on Saturday (March 20). The report of Dr. Mishra arrived on Sunday following which he went into home quarantine.

“We are in contant touch with Dr Mishra who is monitoring his own oxygen level and fever. If symptoms aggravate, he will be hospitalised,” said Civil Hospital director Dr. Subhash Chandra Sundariyal. 

“The entire hospital was sanitised on Sunday and services are continuing as usual,” he added.

Chief medical officer, Lucknow, Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar said that even after getting vaccinated, people need to take precautions against Covid-19 .

According to Civil Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr SK Nanda, as soon as Dr Mishra showed symptoms, he took leave and then got himself tested. The CMS claimed that those, who had come in contact with Dr. Mishra are in home qurrantine and undergoing tests. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covaxin second dose Covid after Covaxin Covid vaccination UP covid cases Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1: Javadekar
Father Stan Swamy. (Photo | Free Stan Swamy Twitter)
Stan Swamy had conspired with Maoists to overthrow government: Court
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Greater Hyderabad region sees over 100 COVID cases for first time in 2021
Bharath PN at the Dal lake in Srinagar (Photo | Special arrangement)
Kanyakumari to Kashmir: Karnataka man walks 4,000 km to honour Covid warriors

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tamil Nadu minister RB Udhayakumar. (photo| Facebook/ @R.B.Udhayakumar)
TN govt under debt to reduce individual burden: Revenue Minister R B Udhayakumar
Kerala Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala (File photo| EPS)
INTERVIEW| Strong anti-LDF sentiment exists in Kerala: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala
Gallery
The 67th National Film Awards declared winners on Monday. Many well-known south Indian stars made the list with Priyadarshan's latest winning Best Feature film and Dhanush winning Best Actor.
67th National Film Awards: Dhanush, Kangana Ranaut, Manoj Bajpayee win big
People stand at a washed out section of road at Port Stephens, 200 kilometers north of Sydney, Australia. People across New South Wales have been warned to expect intense rain and potentially life-threatening flooding, with Sydney predicted to be deluged with up to 200 millimeters of rain in one day. (Photo | AP)
Relentless rainfall in Australia causes worst flooding of decades
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp