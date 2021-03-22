UP doctor tests positive for Covid-19 days after second dose of Covaxin

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: A doctor from Lucknow’s Shyama Prasad Mookerjee Hospital has tested positive for Covid-19 after completing his two-dose course of vaccination.

According to sources, Dr. Nitin Mishra posted as an emergency medical officer at the hospital, tested coronavirus positive on Sunday afternoon.

Dr. Mishra had taken the first dose of Covaxin on February 16 when the nation-wide campaign had opened up for the inoculation of health workers. He took his second dose on March 15 after 28 days.

It is the first such case in Uttar Pradesh which is witnessing a fresh wave of inflictions getting gradually vigorous since March 10. During the last 24 hours, 542 new cases have been reported in the state which has now a total of 3,396 active cases, said Amit Mohan Prasad, Additional Chief Secretary (Health).

UP Director General of Medical Health Dr DS Negi said Dr Nitin’s case is the first recorded instance where a person has been found to have contracted Covid-19 and turned symptomatic after completion of the two-dose course of Covaxin.

As per the sources, Dr. Mishra developed a severe cough and mild fever on March 18 and he gave his sample for the test through RT-PCR on Saturday (March 20). The report of Dr. Mishra arrived on Sunday following which he went into home quarantine.

“We are in contant touch with Dr Mishra who is monitoring his own oxygen level and fever. If symptoms aggravate, he will be hospitalised,” said Civil Hospital director Dr. Subhash Chandra Sundariyal.

“The entire hospital was sanitised on Sunday and services are continuing as usual,” he added.

Chief medical officer, Lucknow, Dr Sanjay Bhatnagar said that even after getting vaccinated, people need to take precautions against Covid-19 .

According to Civil Hospital Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) Dr SK Nanda, as soon as Dr Mishra showed symptoms, he took leave and then got himself tested. The CMS claimed that those, who had come in contact with Dr. Mishra are in home qurrantine and undergoing tests.