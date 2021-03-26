PM Modi leaves for Bangladesh on two-day visit, first foreign tour after pandemic

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Bangladesh on Friday on a two-day visit during which he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation between the two countries.

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for Dhaka.During his Bangladesh visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour," the PMO tweeted, sharing a picture of Modi boarding the aircraft.

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.