PM Modi leaves for Bangladesh on two-day visit, first foreign tour after pandemic

Modi had said he will be visiting Bangladesh on March 26-27 at the invitation of Hasina, and looks forward to his participation at the Bangladesh National Day celebrations on Friday.

Published: 26th March 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2021 08:53 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Bangladesh's Sheikh Hasina (File Photo)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi left for Bangladesh on Friday on a two-day visit during which he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation between the two countries.

ALSO READ | Matua outreach among PM agenda on first trip abroad post pandemic

"PM @narendramodi emplanes for Dhaka.During his Bangladesh visit he will take part in a wide range of programmes aimed at furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour," the PMO tweeted, sharing a picture of Modi boarding the aircraft.

The prime minister had on Thursday said he will hold substantive discussions with his Bangladeshi counterpart Sheikh Hasina during the visit, as he expressed happiness that his first foreign tour after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to a friendly neighbouring country with which India shares deep ties.

TAGS
PM Modi Diplomacy Indo-Bangladesh Bangladesh
