STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

2020 will go down as the year India got NEP: Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal

Prior to Pokhriyal's address,  The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla spoke about how far ThinkEdu has come over the last nine years.

Published: 27th March 2021 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2021 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (Photo | EPS)

The world may remember 2020 as the year that brought about COVID and a pandemic that rocked our lives but India will remember the year for another reason, said Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal.

"While 2020 will be known as the year of COVID-19, it will also be known as the year when India launched the NEP amid a pandemic," Pokhriyal said. He was delivering the inaugural address at the ninth edition of the ThinkEdu Conclave 2021.  

ALSO READ | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021: The science that's behind Indian epics

Prior to Pokhriyal's address,  The New Indian Express Editorial Director Prabhu Chawla spoke about how far ThinkEdu has come over the last nine years. He said, "We step into our ninth edition with mixed emotions - happiness for hosting eight epic editions and sorrow for being coerced into hosting this edition virtually only due to COVID. We have sparked debates and even generated controversies. This year, we have brought illuminating discussions and conversations about new ideas from India’s finest thinkers - scientists, businessmen and storytellers. And all of it to discuss lessons for a new world - a world where education will set us apart."

In his address, Pokhriyal reflected on India’s rich past and how the NEP aims to restore  some of the lost glory. "Among the various things that the NEP is set to transform, it will aim to make India more self-reliant, unite the citizens and also help make India a global knowledge superpower. We want to ensure students at the grassroots and also at the higher echelons of academia are exposed to quality education," Pokhriyal said.

Speaking about Indian universities making it to the Top 100 of the QS Rankings, Pokhriyal added, "Students usually prioritise higher salary packages as an estimate of their potential. But after the NEP is implemented, we will have more patents by tapping into our capacity for academic probe and research. This year, 12 Indian institutions have made it to the Top 100 in QS Rankings and in the future, more Indian research institutes will be represented internationally. For this purpose, academic research will receive funding of Rs 50,000 crore over five years."

ALSO READ | Union Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates virtual ThinkEdu, says India didn't let students lose a year

Elaborating on his vision for the NEP, Pokhriyal explained, "Through the NEP, we will not only find and develop talent but help produce top-notch content. Without quality content, talent doesn’t have much worth. When content and talent will unite, it will lead to new patents. That is the day when India will become truly self-reliant. NEP is the foundation on which India’s future development, as envisioned by the Prime Minister, is based. NEP is national as well as international. It is impactful, interactive, innovative and inclusive."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramesh Pokhriyal ThinkEdu ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 NEP National education policy
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Spike in fresh COVID-19 cases, India records 62,258 new infections
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination FAQs: How soon after the first shot will the immunity develop?
Indian skipper Virat Kohli and England counterpart Jos Butler elbow bump before the start of 2nd ODI. (Photo| ANI)
India vs England 3rd ODI: Strategic shift could be on cards for hosts in series decider
Sonali, the daughter of Chunnu Lal, a cart-vendor in the Nalanda district (Photo | Facebook)
Patna: Cart vendor's daughter tops intermediate examination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
ThinkEdu Conclave Day 1 | Ramesh Pokhriyal | Makarand Paranjape | The New Indian Express
Ramesh Pokhriyal
Ramesh Pokhriyal at ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | NEP | Education
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp