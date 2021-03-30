STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Sanjay Raut should be careful before making comments, says Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat

On March 20, Sanjay Raut said the need of the hour is to strengthen theUPA so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, and Sharad Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson.

Published: 30th March 2021 02:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 02:34 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat

Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Days after Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut suggested that NCP chief Sharad Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson, Maharashtra Revenue Minister and Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Tuesday said Raut should be careful before making any comments.

The Shiv Sena shares power with the Congress and NCP in Maharashtra, but it is not part of the Congress-led UPA.

On March 20, Raut said the need of the hour is to strengthen the United Progressive Alliance so that it emerges as a strong alternative to the BJP, and Pawar should take over as UPA chairperson.

​ALSO READ | Had warned that Waze could create problems for Maharashtra govt: Sanjay Raut

Talking to reporters here, Thorat said Sonia Gandhi will "remain head of the UPA for a long time".

Asked about Raut's comments, the minister said, "Raut is a senior leader. He should be careful before making any comments."

The Shiv Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', of which Raut is executive editor, had also recently created a flutter by stating in an editorial that if Pawar became the UPA chief, it will benefit the alliance.

Parties such as Shiv Sena and Akali Dal should also come under the UPA umbrella to take on the BJP, it had said.

Maharashtra Congress leaders recently asked the Shiv Sena leader to desist from making such comments as his party is not even part of the UPA.

State Congress chief Nana Patole had also asked if Raut was the spokesperson of Pawar.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Shiv Sena Congress NCP Sanjay Raut Balasaheb Thorat
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Small Is Beautiful: Sparking The Start-Ups Within | Amit Agarwal | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairperson of All India Council for Technical Education. (AICTE Website)
What The NEP Will Mean For An Atmanirbhar India | Anil Sahasrabudhe | ThinkEdu Conclave 2021
Gallery
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp