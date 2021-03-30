STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
To salute movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur, says Mamata Banerjee

"Bury Bharatiya Janata Party politically and bowl them out from Nandigram and West Bengal," she said in Sona Chura, Nandigram.

Published: 30th March 2021 03:11 PM

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee addresses a public meeting, in West Medinipur. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NANDIGRAM: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader on Tuesday said that she chose to contest from the Nandigram Assembly constituency over Singur to salute the Nandigram movement.

"I could have contested from any other constituency but I have chosen Nandigram to pay my respect to the mothers & sisters of this place. To salute the Nandigram movement, I chose Nandigram over Singur," she said.

"Remember, if I have entered Nandigram once, I will not leave. Nandigram is my place, I will stay here," she further said.

Earlier in the day, she led a road rally in Bhagabeda of Nandigram.

ALSO READ: Nandigram torn between Dada and Didi

She also reminded the voters and TMC cadre to maintain their calm during voting in the State Assembly polls.

"During election cast your votes peacefully. Keep in mind, 'cool cool Trinamool, thanda thanda cool cool, vote pabe joda phool'. Keep your mind cool for 48 hours," she said.

Polling in the Nandigram constituency will take place in the second phase of the Assembly elections on April 1.

Meanwhile, the first phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections concluded with an estimated 79.79 per cent voter turnout on Saturday, which covered 30 seats from Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Medinipur. 

