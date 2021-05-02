Gujarat: Man trying to sell Remdesivir at exorbitant rates, held with 58 vials

By PTI

AHMEDABAD: A man has been arrested with 58 vials of Remdesivir, he was trying to sell at exorbitant rates in Ahmedabad given the high demand of the drug in the treatment of COVID-19 patients, police said on Sunday.

The accused, Rahul Patel, had procured these injections from Hyderabad, a Chandkheda police station official said.

After arresting Patel on Saturday, a case was registered under sections 420 (cheating) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and under the Essential Commodities Act and the Disaster Management Act, he added.

State Home Minister Pradipsinh Jadeja on Saturday told reporters that the police are keeping a close eye to thwart black marketing of Remdesivir and other medicines being used in COVID-19 treatment.

A factory manufacturing spurious Remdesivir was busted by the police in Surat on Saturday.