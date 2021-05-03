STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Three TMC workers, one BJP supporter killed in post-poll clashes in Bengal's Purba Bardhaman

The Trinamool Congress claimed three of its supporters were killed by the BJP, which rejected the allegations, saying the incidents were the result of 'people's resistance'.

Published: 03rd May 2021 10:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2021 10:55 PM   |  A+A-

TMC flags (left) and BJP flags (Right)

By PTI

BURDWAN: Four people were allegedly killed in clashes between the TMC and the BJP in West Bengal's Purba Bardhaman district after the election results were announced, official sources said on Monday.

The Trinamool Congress claimed three of its supporters were killed by the BJP, which rejected the allegations, saying the incidents were the result of "people's resistance".

A few TMC supporters were on the way to Nabagram in the Jamalpur police station area on their motorcycles in the afternoon when they were allegedly attacked in Odishapara by BJP workers, local sources said.

They were thrashed and their bikes vandalised, the TMC alleged.

ALSO READ | MHA asks West Bengal government to send report on post-poll political violence in state

The injured were taken to different hospitals for treatment.

Shahjahan Shah (38) and Bibhash Bag (30) were declared dead when taken to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

Kakali Khsetrapal (47) was declared dead when taken to the Jamalpur Hospital, local sources said.

The TMC claimed Shahjahan and Bibhash were their supporters.

TMC block president Mehmood Khan said, "BJP workers carried out the attack in a planned manner. They are taking to violence in different places."

The BJP said Kakali was a supporter of the party who was allegedly killed in the attack.

"TMC activists came to the area shouting 'Joy Bangla' and 'Khela Hobe' slogans around 11 am. They came to attack us but we built a counter-resistance and then they fled," said Ashish Kshetrapal, the BJP's chief of the Nabgram area.

"A while later they returned through another route and came to my house. They attacked my family members and my mother died in the attack. TMC supporters also vandalised and looted 17-18 houses in the area. My father and uncle were also injured in the attack," he alleged.

ALSO READ | Nandigram poll officer feared for his life, so did not give recounting order: Mamata Banerjee

Police said 23 people have been detained in connection with the incident and a huge contingent of central forces have been deployed in the area.

An officer of Jamalpur police station said the situation was under control.

In another incident in Samaspur in the Raina police station area, a 55-year-old man was killed in TMC-BJP clashes on Sunday night.

According to local sources, clashes broke out in the village between the two sides after the election results were announced.

Ganesh Mallick, known in the area as TMC supporter, was injured after being hit by bamboo sticks.

He was admitted to the Burdwan Medical College and Hospital where he died, sources said.

"My father was discussing the results of the election with a few others when BJP workers attacked them. My father was thrashed with a bamboo stick," his son Manoj said.

"I demand stringent punishment for those involved," he added.

BJP's district general secretary Shyamal Roy said this incident is not at all political but a family dispute.

"BJP was being linked to it unnecessarily," he said.

TMC's district spokesperson Prosenjit Das said the BJP was resorting to violence in various areas after losing the election.

ALSO WATCH:

TMC supporters were also accused of vandalising the homes and shops of BJP workers in various parts of Galshi after the results were announced.

Several shops belonging to BJP supporters were vandalized in and around Ramgopalpur, Shirrai and Karakdal.

Several people were also beaten up.

Locals alleged that no action was taken even after the police were informed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
West Bengal Polls 2021 Bengal Post Poll Violence Mamata Banerjee TMC Election Commission
India Matters
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan walks into Pinarayi Convention Centre to address the media on Sunday evening. (Photo | EPS)
Brand Pinarayi: Call him the man, the cult, or simply, Comrade Vijayan!
Didi overcomes a formidable challenge
DMK president MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
With third consecutive win, MK Stalin proves his political mettle
For representational purposes
With second Covid wave, health workers face risk of burnout

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Police take away persons to slap fine for not wearing protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
Even amidst deadly COVID wave, only 44% of India is wearing a face mask
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (File Photo | PTI)
Free ration for 2 months to 72 lakh people, Rs 5,000 financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp