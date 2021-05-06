STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Covid double mutant B1617, a variant of concern: Centre

Samples collected from at least 18 states, which underwent genomic surveillance, showed the presence of the B1617 variant – also known as double mutant.

Published: 06th May 2021 01:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 01:05 AM   |  A+A-

COVID testing

Healthcare workers gear up to test samples for COVID-19. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Centre on Wednesday came up with a grim warning that a third Covid-19 wave in India was inevitable and admitted for the first time that B.1.617, an Indian mutant of the virus, could be fuelling the massive surge in the country.

"A phase three is inevitable, given the higher levels of the circulating virus, but it is not clear on what time scale this will occur. We should prepare for new waves," said K Vijay Raghavan, Principal Scientific Advisor to the Centre said on Wednesday.

Amid clamour for stricter measures to contain the spread of the fierce wave, Niti Aayog member (health), V K Paul, who also heads the national Covid-19 task force, did not rule out the possibility of a national lockdown to break the chain of the virus.

ALSO READ | Not ruling out nationwide lockdown: Head of COVID-19 taskforce

Listing the Centre’s guidelines like night curfews and restrictions in districts with over 10 per cent test positivity rate and more than 60 per cent ICU bed occupancy, Paul said: “In that direction there is a clear balanced advisory. At the same time, if anything more is required, those options are always being discussed, and decisions, as required, will be taken.” 

Meanwhile, data shared during the briefing marked the B.1.617 variant – also known as double mutant – as a "variant of concern" for the first time. Samples collected from at least 18 states, which underwent genomic surveillance, showed the presence of the variant. ​

​This variant, along with E484Q and L452R mutants, was first identified in February. Its spread has been exponential, overtaking several other local variants, including N440K and B.1.618, suggesting that it was more transmissible. 

ALSO READ | No need to panic over N440K variant of COVID-19, says expert

Data from other countries suggest that while E484Q can escape antibody neutralisation, L452R increases infectivity.

According to the WHO, this Indian strain has been detected in at least 17 countries, including the UK, US and Singapore.

Sources said that following a request by the UK government, India has agreed to send samples of B.1.617 for examining the efficacy of the available vaccines against it. 

Renu Swarup, secretary of department of biotechnology, said initial data has shown that vaccines in India effectively neutralised the variants in circulation. More work is underway to fully establish the findings, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID 19 Pandemic Coronavirus COVID 19 in India B.1.617 variant Coronavirus Lockdown in India VK Paul
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp