STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

US backing for vaccine patent waiver a game changer in India's Covid fight?

Experts in India while welcoming the move also said that this development should be seen with caution.

Published: 06th May 2021 08:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th May 2021 08:19 PM   |  A+A-

People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine

People queue up for COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai in this file photo. (Photo | AP)

By Sumi Sukanya Dutta 
Express News Service

NEW Delhi: A crucial decision by the US administration to support a waiver on intellectual property protection on Covid-19 vaccines could help Indian vaccine makers produce inexpensive foreign-made vaccines, but experts caution that there are still hurdles ahead.

This initiative on such a waiver was first proposed by India and South Africa in October last year.

US president Joe Biden on Wednesday expressed his support for the waiver - in reversal to the country’s position earlier - and his remarks were followed by a statement from his top trade negotiator, Katherine Tai, who endorsed the negotiations at the World Trade Organization.

"This is a global health crisis, and the extraordinary circumstances of the Covid-19 pandemic call for extraordinary measures," Tai said in a statement.

The major decision by the Biden administration comes amid growing concerns that the huge Covid-19 outbreak in India could lead to outbreaks in other countries too, in times to come, even though most of them seem to be recovering from the infectious disease now.  

ALSO READ | India's vaccine drive loses steam, second doses delayed

Experts in India, which has been struggling to ensure vaccine supply to a significant chunk of population due to acute supply shortage, while welcoming the move also said that this development should be seen with caution.

"To my understanding, it is a laudable step and will help countries like India in procuring higher doses of vaccines at lower costs if the World Trade Organisation agrees to the proposal and vaccine makers transfer their formula with local companies," said Manisha Gupta, an IPR expert.

She however also said that a possible hurdle in the way could be ensuring the quality of products if the foreign vaccine makers share the technology.

"Countries like India will have to ensure that only companies which are capable of maintaining quality get the license to make generic versions of the vaccines," she added.

Some others like IPR lawyer Deepshikha Malhotra also stressed that the advantage could ultimately depend on the agreements later between the patent holders and local license seekers once the waiver is granted by the WTO.

Also, she said, the companies which may get the license through the international agreements may have to fulfill all the regulatory requirements, as is the case now.

ALSO READ | Fully protected only after second dose of Covid vaccine: Experts

Former Union health secretary Sujatha K Rao, meanwhile, welcomed the development saying that it brings hope for much-needed vaccine equity to low- and middle-income countries.

"In days to come, it is likely to enable vaccine production at very affordable prices helping governments provide it free to all and the price will no longer be a barrier to access," she hoped.

A few trade experts though pointed out that most Indian vaccine companies seem to be happy to work through exclusive pacts and do not favour free technology transfers.

Serum Institute of India, for instance, has signed pacts with AstraZeneca and Novavax while Biological E has entered into an agreement with Johnson & Johnson for its Covid-19 vaccine.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine Coronavirus vaccine COVID vaccination drive Coronavirus Vaccination Drive Joe Biden Biden vaccine waiver Sujatha K Rao Manisha Gupta fighting covid
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp