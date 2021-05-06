Fully protected only after second dose of Covid vaccine: Experts

Iffath Fathima By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The government is facing a shortage of vaccines, leading to a dip in the number of vaccinations being administered at various sites, causing a concern among citizens who have taken the first dose that they may miss the second dosage. Experts too warned that one could get a severe form of the Covid infection if the follow-up vaccination is not taken.

So far, the state has inoculated one crore people and at the beginning of the drive, the state was number one in vaccination rollout. But over the last few days, the numbers have come down with non-availability of vaccines at various centres, and people’s hesitation.

With the second and severe Covid wave raging, experts suggested that it is better for those due for their second dose not to delay and get vaccinated on time. “One is not fully protected without the second dose. The first dose does not offer any protection against the disease. After the second dose the protection goes up to 80 per cent. With Covishield, there is slight protection in the first dose, but increases with the second dosage. With Covaxin, the benefits are high only after the second dose,” said Dr John Jacob, a virologist.

“The delay does not make any difference even if a person takes the dose after three or six months. But with the pandemic still playing out, it is better to get the second shot on time as it will save them from the severity of the disease. But once a person crosses 12 months and has not taken the second dose, then she/he needs to start all over again by taking the first dose and then the second one,” he added.

Dr Sachin D, Consultant -- Interventional Pulmonology, Critical Care and Sleep Medicine, Manipal Hospitals, Old Airport Road said, “Covaxin is given at an interval of four weeks, while Covishield in 6-8 weeks. If, for some reason, the second shot could not be taken at the scheduled date, there is nothing to worry. The second dose should be taken as soon as possible. The CDC recommends taking the second shot as soon as possible from the scheduled date and there is no need to repeat the entire two-dose schedule.”

Lockdown-like situation already in many states

Maharashtra: Lockdown-like curbs imposed since April 5

Odisha: Two-week lockdown since May 5

Andhra Pradesh: Two-week noon-to-6 am curfew starting May 5

Kerala: Mini-lockdown till May 9, night curfew

Telangana: Only night curfew so far

Tamil Nadu: Shops selling essential commodities can function till 12 noon

Karnataka: Corona Curfew extended till May 12

West Bengal: Shops to open from 7 am to 10 am and 5 pm to 7 pm

Jharkhand: Lockdown since April 22

Madhya Pradesh: Staggered Janta Curfew in various districts

Uttar Pradesh: Corona Curfew till May 10 morning

Bihar: 11-day lockdown starting Wednesday

Punjab: Non-essential shops shut till May 15

Haryana: Lockdown from May 3-10

Rajasthan: Virtual lockdown from April 19 to May 3

Chhattisgarh: Lockdown extended till May 15

J&K: Corona curfew in 14 districts till Thursday morning; four districts under curfew till May 10

Northeast: Almost all states have clamped night curfew; complete lockdown in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district