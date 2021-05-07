STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Pharma companies not supplying mandated Remdesivir quota to Maharashtra: Tope

Of the total number of Remdesivir vials that the Indian government has received as part of the US aid, Maharashtra managed to get 52,000 vials, he added.

Published: 07th May 2021 02:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 07:21 PM   |  A+A-

Vials of remdesivir vaccines recovered from three persons who were arrested by the police for its alleged black marketing, in Kanpur. (Photo | PTI)

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Friday alleged that most of the pharmaceutical companies are not supplying the mandated quantity of Remdesivir vials to the state.

Remdesivir, an anti-viral drug, is used in the treatment of coronavirus patients.

"The Union government has fixed the quota of Remdesivir vials to every state. However, most of the pharmaceutical companies are not supplying the vials as per the quantity allocated by the Centre," Tope told reporters.

Of the total number of Remdesivir vials that the Indian government has received as part of the US aid, Maharashtra managed to get 52,000 vials, he added.

"But it is the duty of the (Centre's) Department of Pharmaceuticals to ensure that Maharashtra gets the supply of Remdesivir as mandated by the Centre," he said.

According to him, except Hetero Labs, no other pharmaceutical company is supplying Remdesivir as per the fixed quota.

Tope had earlier said that the state's daily requirement of Remdesivir is around 60,000 vials.

When asked about the expression of interest invited by the Maharashtra government for importing medical equipment, he said, "Purchase order for three lakh Remdesivir vials is given after completing the necessary documentation and approvals. The proposal is now with the Drugs Controller General of India."

On Thursday, Tope had claimed that the Union government's Department of Pharmaceuticals was slow in granting clearance to essential medical items imported by the state government.

According to the minister, a task force of doctors has been set up to give final approval for oxygen concentrators.

"The state would be buying over 40,000 oxygen concentrators and the task force has called for a demo of the machine before finalising the order," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajesh Tope remdesivir Coronavirus COVID-19 Maharashtra lockdown
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp