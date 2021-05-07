STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Put people's lives at the centre, not your blind arrogance: Rahul Gandhi on Central Vista project

The CPWD, which is executing the Central Vista project, had revised its estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

Published: 07th May 2021 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI:  Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the Union government over the central vista project, terming it a "criminal wastage" and asked the dispensation to focus on people's lives.

The redevelopment project of the Central Vista -- the power corridor of the country -- envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common Central Secretariat and the revamping of the three-km-long Rajpath from the Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate and new residences for the prime minister and the vice president.

The CPWD, which is executing the project, had revised its estimated cost from Rs 11,794 crore to Rs 13,450 crore.

"Central Vista is criminal wastage. Put people's lives at the centre -- not your blind arrogance to get a new house," he said on Twitter.

ALSO READ: India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours

Gandhi and his Congress party have been asking the government to shelve its plans on the central vista project and give priority to improving medical infrastructure during the COVID-19 pandemic to save people's lives.

It has also criticised the government for according the construction work of the Central Vista project "essential services" tag and has and accused it of having its priorities wrong.

The work on the project has continued despite the lockdown in the national capital that has brought most construction sites to a grinding halt.

The construction work for the project has been brought under the ambit of "essential services", a move that been flayed by the opposition.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi congress Central Vista Coronavirus
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments(1)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • G H V Ramanan
    When the whole world is involved in fighting the pandemic
    1 day ago reply
Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp