12 cyber fraudsters nabbed in Bihar by Economic Offence Unit with digital gadget

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In a crackdown against the cyber crimes in the midst of COVID-19 crisis,the special teams of Bihar's Economic Offence Unit (EOU) apprehended 12 cyber fraudsters, who were duping the innocent people in the state.

The raids were organised following details of electronic surveillances in districts namely Nalanda, Nawada and Shekhpura on Friday.

"As many as 12 persons, mostly youths, have been apprehended from different places of Nalanda and Shekhpura on Friday and 24 other cyber fraudsters were held a week ago from Shekhpura and other places",said Addl DGP (Economic Offences Unit) Nayyar Hasnain Khan.

He said that five cyber fraudsters were nabbed from Nalanda while 7 from Nawada on Friday crackdown with cash and cellphones laptop, ATM cards, SIM cards and other documents. "They were not only duping the people through cyber cheats but also opening the fake bank accounts and obtaining sim cards on fake documents.The teams of EOU will take them on remand soon to crack further on their modus operandi," Khan said.

He also said that a special cyber team for detection into the cases of cyber crimes has been formed under head of a DSP-rank officer at EOU. "The team work in tandem with the district police whenever cyber crimes are reported to crack on the syndicate of cyber fraudsters,"he said.