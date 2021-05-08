STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

12 cyber fraudsters nabbed in Bihar by Economic Offence Unit with digital gadget

The raids were organised following details of electronic surveillances in districts namely Nalanda, Nawada and Shekhpura on Friday.

Published: 08th May 2021 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th May 2021 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Cyber Crime

For representational purposes

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In a crackdown against the cyber crimes in the midst of COVID-19 crisis,the special teams of Bihar's Economic Offence Unit (EOU) apprehended 12 cyber fraudsters, who were duping the innocent people in the state.

The raids were organised following details of electronic surveillances in districts namely Nalanda, Nawada and Shekhpura on Friday.

"As many as 12 persons, mostly youths, have been apprehended from different places of Nalanda and Shekhpura on Friday and 24 other cyber fraudsters were held a week ago from Shekhpura and other places",said Addl DGP (Economic Offences Unit) Nayyar Hasnain Khan.

He said that five cyber fraudsters were nabbed from Nalanda while 7 from Nawada on Friday crackdown with cash and cellphones laptop, ATM cards, SIM cards and other documents. "They were not only duping the people through cyber cheats but also opening the fake bank accounts and obtaining sim cards on fake documents.The teams of EOU will take them on remand soon to crack further on their modus operandi," Khan said.

He also said that a special cyber team for detection into the cases of cyber crimes has been formed under head of a DSP-rank officer at EOU. "The team work in tandem with the district police whenever cyber crimes are reported to crack on the syndicate of cyber fraudsters,"he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bihar EOU Bihar cyber fraud Bihar Bihar cyber crime
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp