STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

PM Modi must atone for his mistakes, commit to serving people: CWC on Covid-19 crisis

The CWC, the Congress' highest decision-making body, in a resolution also questioned the government data on coronavirus cases and fatalities, and alleged non-reporting of deaths.

Published: 10th May 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

CWC Meet

The CWC also expressed deep concern over the government's coronavirus vaccination strategy. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Congress Working Committee on Monday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the coronavirus crisis, saying he must "atone for his mistakes" and serve the people instead of carrying on with his "personal agenda" oblivious to the sufferings all around.

The CWC, the Congress' highest decision-making body, in a resolution also questioned the government data on coronavirus cases and fatalities, and alleged non-reporting of deaths.

The solution lies in facing challenge, not in concealing the truth, it said.

The CWC also expressed deep concern over the government's coronavirus vaccination strategy, alleging the supply was grossly insufficient and the pricing policy opaque and discriminatory.

ALSO READ | Need to take note of serious setbacks in state polls, draw lessons: Sonia Gandhi in CWC meet

Congress leaders K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala said the CWC is of the firm belief that this is a time for showing an unwavering sense of national unity, purpose and resolve.

"In order that it may become a reality, the Prime Minister must atone for his mistakes and commit to serving the people instead of carrying on with personal agenda, oblivious to the suffering all around," the CWC resolution said.

The two leaders said the CWC noted with concern that the government data on Covid-19 deaths is "horribly wrong and afflicted by a massive non-reporting of deaths".

"The solution lies in facing the challenge and stopping the casualties from Covid-19 and not in concealing the truth by burying the data on deaths and infections," the CWC said.

The CWC said the second Covid-19 wave is nothing short of a grave calamity and is a direct consequence of the Modi government's "indifference, insensitivity and incompetence".

ALSO READ | Elections for Congress party president further postponed due to Covid-19 pandemic

On other issues in the resolution, the two leaders said that a committee proposed by Congress president Sonia Gandhi for assessing the party's losses in the recently concluded state polls would be set up within 48 hours and it would give its report very soon.

Surjewala said the Congress Working Committee also expressed its revulsion at the "shocking expenditure" priorities of the Modi government.

At a time when the nation's resources should be devoted to ensuring expansion of vaccination drive and the supply of essential medicines and oxygen, the Modi government is indulging in a "criminal waste of money" by continuing with the "personal vanity" project of the Prime Minister in the national capital, the CWC said, referring to the Central Vista revamp exercise.

"This is the height of callousness and insensitivity, as also an insult to the people of the country," the CWC said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CWC COVID 19 in India Coronavirus COVID 19 Pandemic COVID 19 Crisis
India Matters
Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)
Be ready for the third Covid wave, says Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa
Beneficiares stand in a queue to take COVID-19 vaccine dose, at a vaccination centre in Varanasi. (Photo | PTI)
COVID-19: Haryana reports highest vaccine wastage followed by Assam, Rajasthan
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Bharat Biotech commences direct supply of 'Covaxin' to 14 states
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
Indian variant of coronavirus is of concern at world level: WHO

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | 11 COVID patients die in Tirupati's Ruia Hospital due to disruption in oxygen supply
Deputy CM Manish Sisodia addresses a press conference in New Delhi. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
AAP ordered 1.34 crore COVID jabs, but Centre cleared only 3.5 lakh: Manish Sisodia
Gallery
Forbes declared NFL's Dallas Cowboy the most valuable sports team in the world on the list published on May 7, 2021. While US-based sides dominated the first ten spots, all the three non-American teams to feature in it were football teams -- namely Barcel
Barcelona, Real Madrid are most valuable football clubs: Forbes Top 10 richest sports teams released; Dallas Cowboys tops chart
Sergio 'Kun' Aguero is no doubt a club legend at Etihad. The Argentine striker is also one of the finest to kick the ball ever on English soil. Some ridiculous records he achieved donning the blue jersey proves he belongs among the elite. As his swansong
Why Sergio Aguero is a Premier League legend? These astonishing records for Manchester City will tell!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp