Military put on standby as Cyclone Tauktae likely to intensify within hours

Mayank Singh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Indian Armed Forces on Saturday mobilised their men and machinery for rescue and relief as Cyclone Tauktae, expected to turn into a very severe cyclone, was set to hit the western coast.

The Air Force Spokesperson said, “The IAF has kept 16 transport aircraft and 18 helicopters on operation readiness in peninsular India in the wake of cyclone Tauktae which is expected to cause very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall along the western coast of India in the next few days.”

One IL-76 aircraft has already taken 127 personnel and 11 tonnes of cargo from Bhatinda to Jamnagar. Also, a C-130 aircraft has flown 25 personnel and 12.3 tonnes cargo from Bhatinda to Rajkot. Additionally, two C-130 aircraft have airlifted 126 personnel and 14 tonnes cargo from Bhubaneswar to Jamnagar.

“Indian Navy is on standby with ships, aircraft, helicopters and relief teams in coordination with the district administration,” the Navy spokesperson said.

The Cyclone is expected to intensify, the Information Fusion Centre for the Indian Ocean Region (IFC-IOR) updated through its Tweet. “Cyclone Tauktae in Arabian Sea likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and further intensify into very severe cyclone storm PM 15/ AM 16 May. Likely to move NNW and cross between Porbander and Naliya, India on 18 May.”

The IFC-IOR is Indian collaborative initiative along with friendly-member nations which enhances maritime safety and security on the seas of this region.

The IAF's Covid relief operations teams in the west coast areas will also undertake cyclone relief operations, said the IAF Spokesperson.