50 families evacuated in Mangaluru after Cyclone Tauktae hits Karnataka coast

MANGALURU: More than 50 families were evacuated in Dakshina Kannada district after Cyclone Tauktae hit the region triggering continuous rains and damaging houses since Friday night. Sources in the district administration said several houses located close to the sea at Someshwar and Ullal were damaged after the sea turned rough and flooded the nearby human habitats.

Sources said 14 families in Someshwar were shifted to a relief camp opened at a madrasa while another eight families were shifted to a government relief centre in Ullal. Other families were evacuated from Panamburu, Mulky and other places.

Many of the evacuated people have taken shelter at the houses of their relatives. The district administration has opened more than 20 relief camps in the Mangaluru taluk alone. Many discarded structures along the coast in Someshwar, Uchcil and other places crashed down after the waves hit them.

According to an IMD forecast, the cyclone is expected to lash the region for two more days.

Mangaluru MLA and former minister UT Khader visited many places in his constituency after people complained of damage to properties due to sea erosion and of damages caused by the rains. He urged the district administration to immediately call a meeting of public representatives and bureaucrats to address concerns.

Stating that sea erosion is a serious issue in Someshwar, Uchchil and other places, he stressed the urgent need to take precautionary measures failing which he said there will be further damage to properties during the ensuing monsoon season.

The continuous rains also brought misery to people at several other places. According to the district administration, 11 houses have been partially damaged in Mangaluru taluk. The rains and gusty winds also brought down several trees and electric poles snapping road connecticity between BC Road and Neerumarga among other places.

The coast guard, coastal security police, revenue department and others have stepped up vigil along the coastline.