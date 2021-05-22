Bihar government notifies black fungus notified under epidemic act

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

Express News Service

PATNA: In the wake of more than 117 patients diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus), the state government on Saturday notified it as disease under the Bihar Disaster & Epidemic Act on Saturday.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey confirmed that the black fungus has been notified under the Epidemic Disease Act on the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was elaborately briefed about the emerging infection.

“Under this act, now all the mucormycosis cases-either suspected or certified among the patients will be reported by all private and government health institutions to the health department through the district's civil surgeon,” the minister said.

He said that it will be mandatory for all private and government health hospitals and institutions to follow the guidelines issued by the Central and State Government in the matter of treatment and management related to mucormycosis patients.

As of now, 117 cases of this disease have been reported from across the state. The Director Head of the health department issue appropriate orders regarding this disease from time to time for investigation, treatment and management. "If any institution is found violating the laid down provisions, stern punishable actions will be taken under Section-3 of the Epidemic Disease Act," the minister added.

The notification will remain in effect for one year from the date of issue. The state government has already made available 6000 vials of Amphotericin, a medicine required for the treatment of this disease in various medical college and hospitals and various private hospitals for free of cost to the patients.