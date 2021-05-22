STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Bihar government notifies black fungus notified under epidemic act

The state government has already made available 6000 vials of Amphotericin, a medicine required for the treatment of this disease.

Published: 22nd May 2021 08:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2021 08:55 PM   |  A+A-

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus

A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File photo| PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: In the wake of more than 117 patients diagnosed with mucormycosis (black fungus), the state government on Saturday notified it as disease under the Bihar Disaster & Epidemic Act on Saturday.

Health Minister Mangal Pandey confirmed that the black fungus has been notified under the Epidemic Disease Act on the instructions of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was elaborately briefed about the emerging infection.

 “Under this act, now all the mucormycosis cases-either suspected or certified among the patients will be reported by all private and government health institutions to the health department through the district's civil surgeon,” the minister said.

He said that it will be mandatory for all private and government health hospitals and institutions to follow the guidelines issued by the Central and State Government in the matter of treatment and management related to mucormycosis patients.

As of now, 117 cases of this disease have been reported from across the state.  The Director Head of the health department issue appropriate orders regarding this disease from time to time for investigation, treatment and management. "If any institution is found violating the laid down provisions, stern punishable actions will be taken under Section-3 of the Epidemic Disease Act," the minister added.

The notification will remain in effect for one year from the date of issue. The state government has already made available 6000 vials of Amphotericin, a medicine required for the treatment of this disease in various medical college and hospitals and various private hospitals for free of cost to the patients.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Black fungus Bihar epidemic
India Matters
A health worker shows a vial of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine during its administration to the employees of Dr. Reddys Laboratories as a pilot drive, in Hyderabad. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
August date for Made in India Sputnik V vaccine
(Representational Photo | PTI)
Second Covid wave is affecting younger people more than older ones
Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)
'Enough is enough': IMA seeks action against yoga guru Ramdev
Representational Image. (File Photo)
An over-heated earth is churning up monster cyclones

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister MK Stalin seen arriving at the Secretariat for Cabinet meeting in this file photo. (EPS | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
CM MK Stalin announces extension of full lockdown for another week in TN from May 24
Palestinian municipal workers clean the streets following a cease-fire reached after an 11-day war between Gaza's Hamas rulers and Israel. (Photo | AP)
Explained: How Israel and Hamas finally agreed to cease fire to end bloody 11-day war
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
HOW IS WHITE FUNGUS DIFFERENT FROM BLACK FUNGUS? While the Black fungus is called the Mucormycosis, White fungus is also known as candidiasis. Steroid treatment can cause white fungal infection in Covid patients while unsterile use of oxygen cylinders can
White Fungus outbreak updates: What we know so far about the infection 'deadlier' than Black Fungus
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp