STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

TMC turncoats make beeline to re-join party after BJP's loss in Bengal polls

Sources in the TMC said most of the turncoats are now feeling that they are nowhere in Bengal’s political arena after the BJP lost the electoral battle.

Published: 23rd May 2021 07:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd May 2021 07:51 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: In less than a month the BJP received a blow in the recent West Bengal assembly elections, the Trinamool Congress turncoats, who were inducted in the party ahead of the high-octane state poll, seemed to have been making a beeline to return to their old political platform. 

In the past 24 hours, a former TMC MLA and a party leader, who was even among the list of TMC’s candidates but defected to the BJP, wrote to the ruling party’s supremo Mamata Banerjee and other functionaries seeking apology for their "wrong decision" of shifting sides.

TMC sources said at least 10 turncoats, including three MLAs and one MP, contacted the party and urged them to be allowed to return. The party, however, is yet to give a nod to accept the turncoats.

Sarala, who had switched camp despite her candidature was announced for Habibpur Assembly constituency in Malda, expressed her desire to return to the TMC on Sunday, a day after Mamata’s former close aide Sonali Guha made a similar request. 

"I committed a mistake and want Didi (Mamata) to pardon me for that. If she accepts me, I will stay with her and work for the party diligently," said Sarala.

Similarly, Amal Acharya, former MLA of Itahar in North Dinajpur, admitted that the decision of joining the saffron camp was a wrong decision.

"I was hurt after being denied ticket in this Assembly elections. I joined the BJP. But after the people of West Bengal gave their verdict in favour of the TMC, the BJP started playing the politics of vendetta. They engaged CBI to arrest three TMC MLAs, including two ministers. In protest against this, I decided to quit the BJP and return to my old party," he said.

Sources in the TMC said most of the turncoats are now feeling that they are nowhere in Bengal’s political arena after the BJP lost the electoral battle.

"With the TMC emerging victorious with a thumping majority in the recent Assembly elections, now they are trying to regain their foothold on the soil of Bengal’s politics. The turncoats, both who were fielded but failed to win and those who were denied ticket by the BJP, found themselves completely sidelined in the saffron camp,’’ said a senior TMC leader.

BJP’s state president Dilip Ghosh said those who expressed their desire to return to the TMC admitted that their decision of joining the BJP was a wrong decision.

"It was their mistake, not BJP’s. They joined our party with expectations and when they found it was not fulfilled, they are showing interest to return to their old party," he said.

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said not only these three turncoats but many others, who had defected to the BJP, are showing interest to return and writing our leaders.

"The party has not taken any stance about these turncoats willing to re-join the TMC," he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TMC turncoats Bengal polls TMC BJP Mamata Banerjee
India Matters
A health worker receives a dose of COVAXIN vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
‘Cases to dip to pre-2nd wave level by early July’
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Healthcare on the brink: A cry for help
A deserted, otherwise busy, NSC Bose Road in Chennai as lockdown intensifies across State. (Photo | Shiba, EPS)
Bizarre strict Covid-19 lockdown orders in Tamil Nadu
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
'Wuhan lab researchers sought hospital care before Covid outbreak'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Security personnel gather near the entrance of the Wuhan Institute of Virology during a visit by the World Health Organization team. (Photo | AP)
Why are researchers worried about Wuhan lab taking hospital care for COVID in 2019 before outbreak?
A picture that went viral on social media, of the couple tieing the knot in the chartered aircraft.
WATCH | Madurai couple gets married mid-air in SpiceJet aircraft, amid TN Covid restrictions
Gallery
Here’s how Lille sealed its fourth championship and stopped PSG from winning a record-equaling 10th in the most exciting French title race for many years. (Photo | AP)
PSG's Ligue One upset explained: How Fonte-led Lille pulled off a Leicester fairytale in France? 
Cristiano Ronaldo wins this round. Lionel Messi took 188 games to reach 100 goals for Barcelona since he debuted at a very young age among many stalwarts at the Catalan club and never left. Cristiano Ronaldo's tally of reaching the 100-goal milestone from just 105 games for the Los Blancos tops the chart to date and the Portugal great once again broke into the top-10 by taking just 131 games to reach the three-figure mark for Juventus. Here are the 10 players who currently holds the record of scoring 100 goals for a club. (Photos | AP)
Top 10 fastest players to reach 100 goals at a club: Leo Messi misses out as Cristiano Ronaldo makes it twice | Cavani, Lewandowski, Mbappe among others
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp