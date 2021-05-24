STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
IMA Uttarakhand likely to file defamation case against Ramdev over controversial remarks

Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".

Published: 24th May 2021 01:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th May 2021 01:32 PM   |  A+A-

Baba Ramdev

Baba Ramdev (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

DEHRADUN: Following the controversy of Ramdev's remarks about allopathic medicine, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) Uttarakhand division is likely to file a defamation case against the Yoga Guru.

"IMA-Uttarakhand division is most likely to file defamation case against Baba Ramdev in connection with a viral video on his remarks regarding the use of allopathic medicines in the treatment of COVID-19", informed IMA Uttarakhand President Dr Ajay Khanna to ANI.

He said that a notice has been sent to Ramdev in this regard earlier.

"IMA Uttarakhand will file the defamation case if a satisfactory reply is not received," Khanna said.

Ramdev withdrew his statements on allopathic medicine after receiving a strong-worded letter from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks "inappropriate".

"We do not oppose modern medical science and allopathy. We believe that allopathy has shown immense progress in surgery and the lifesaving system and served humanity. My statement has been quoted as part of a WhatsApp message that I was reading during a meeting of volunteers. I am sorry if it has hurt anyone's sentiment," wrote Ramdev in his letter to the Union Health Minister in Hindi.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Saturday sent a legal notice to yoga guru Ramdev over his alleged statements against allopathy and "defaming" scientific medicine. However, the Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust has denied allegations by the IMA that Ramdev has misled people by making "unlearned" statements against allopathy and defamed scientific medicine.

"IMA brings to the notice of our Health Minister, a video circulating in social media portraying, the celebrated Yoga Guruji saying that 'modern allopathy ek aisi stupid aur diwaliya science hai' (modern allopathy is a stupid and failed science)," the association said in its statement.

According to a Haridwar-based Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust statement, Yog Guru Ramdev was reading out a WhatsApp forwarded message in the video that has gone viral on social media.

