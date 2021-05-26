STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramdev's aide Acharya Balkrishna accuses IMA president of conspiring to convert India to christianity

Published: 26th May 2021 12:30 AM

Ramdev

Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev (File | EPS)

By Vineet Upadhyay
Express News Service

DEHRADUN: After controversy erupted over Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev's comment about allopathy being a 'Stupid Science' and over 10,000 doctors have died even after taking both the doses of Covid 19 vaccine, his aide Acharya Balkrishna has come up with a conspiracy theory. 

Balkrishna in his Tweet said, "As part of the conspiracy to convert the entire country into #Christianity, #Yoga and #Ayurveda are being maligned by targeting @yogrishiramdev jee. Countrymen, wake up now from the deep slumber otherwise the generations to come will not forgive you." 

In a series of tweets, Balkrishna accused Dr. Johnrose Jayalal, president of the Indian Medical Association, that he is involved in the conversion of people to Christianity. To support his claims, Balkrishna tweeted some news clippings too. 

Medical doctors reacting to the Tweet said this is unacceptable and instead of taking responsibility for unwarranted, unsubstantiated comments about life-saving medicine stream, Ramdev and his aides have resorted to a smear campaign.

Dr. DD Chaudhary, a member of the central working committee of the Indian Medical Association commenting on the issue said, "This is unfortunate that such people with a big following are making statements like this. At this hour, there should be nothing like this to create confusion and divide among the masses. People will be confused and suffer."

The tweet left the netizens divided with some supporting Ramdev and Balkrishna and others slamming and opposing them. 

A user wrote, "Indian Medical Association doctors often mock Ayurveda as a pseudoscience may be out of competition or ignorance."

Another user Tweeted, "Glad that Acharya Balkrishna and Baba Ramdev isn’t taking this lying down. The fact is IMA Chief advocated Christianity and that’s the root for their enemies with Ayurveda."

One of the users who slammed the Yoga Guru and his aide wrote, "Low life pathetic guys you both are, you target allopathy branch to promote your concoction which is untested and now give it a communal angle."

Another user who criticized the duo tweeted, "By exploiting sentiments of ordinary Indians over Yoga & # Ayurveda, Baba Ramdev alias Baalkishan Yadav & Modi have formed a criminal nexus. Modi is using his reach to gain votes & in return awarding him government lands in BJP ruled states to expand his business."

Responding to the queries related to Balkrishna's Tweet, SK Tijarawala, spokesperson of Patanjali Yogpeeth said, "This is as per best of information in social media etc. These things (conversion allegations) must be looked into and investigation must be initiated against a person who is electoral head of an organisation of noble professionals."

Uttarakhand chapter of the Indian Medical Association is mulling to file defamation case against Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev following his remarks about allopathic medicine. 

A notice has been already sent to the Yoga Guru and if a satisfactory reply is not received,  a case will be filed against him. 

Ramdev withdrew his statement in reply to union health minister Dr Harsh Vardhan who called his remarks 'inappropriate'. However, he also asked 25 questions to the IMA.

Earlier, a video went viral in which Ramdev can be seen reading out a message that has gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, another video of the Yoga Guru surfaced on Monday in which be can be heard saying that more than 10,000 doctors in India have died even after getting both doses of Covid 19 vaccine.

Comments(3)

  • RP Dhiman
    Please do not call him 'Yoga-guru'. He is only a gymnast and not a yoga expert nor a 'Swami' by any standards of ancient India's monastic traditions. He is a business person and should be called as such.
    14 hours ago reply

  • Dr.R.C.Garg
    What has IMA done for the MBBS students regarding the cost of their studies. This is much higher than Engineering and on the other hand Engineers get placed at higher salary at very young age than doctors. Their value is zero unless they do PG the admission of which makes many doctors mentally ill.
    14 hours ago reply

  • KuKu
    They are expert to divert the topic, people are not fool
    16 hours ago reply
