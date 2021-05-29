Karnataka Bar Council gives Rs 1 crore aid to Covid-infected advocates

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka State Bar Council (KSBC) has extended financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore to 733 Covid-infected advocates in the state.

The Council has also sanctioned Rs 10,000 each to the lawyers who are in home quarantine and Rs 25,000 each to the advocates hospitalised due to Covid-19.

According to the official release issued by the Bar Council Chairman L Srinivasa Babu, Rs 10,000 each was sanctioned to 513 lawyers and Rs 25,000 each to 220 lawyers.

Babu stated that the council has sanctioned the financial assistance in two phases. In the first batch, Council has sanctioned total Rs 54.15 lakh, Rs 10,000 each to 289 lawyers and Rs 25,000 each to 101 lawyers. In the second batch, Council has sanctioned total Rs 52.15 lakh, Rs 10,000 each to 224 lawyers and Rs 25,000 each to 119 lawyers.

ALSO READ | '16 judicial staff, 190 lawyers died due to Covid in 48 days': Karnataka High Court

Appeal for Rs 25 crore grant

Meanwhile, KSBC appealed to Chief Minister BS Yeddyurappa to sanction a special grant of Rs 25 crore for advocates who are in financial distress due to limited functioning of courts due to lockdown.

In a letter to the CM, Babu stated that there are more than 1.10 lakh advocates in the state and most of them are from rural areas, farming community and backward classes. They are experiencing severe financial crisis from last one year due to the lockdown.

More than 200 advocates succumbed to Covid-19

Babu mentioned that more than 200 advocates have lost their lives to Covid during the second wave. As courts are functioning partially, the practicing advocates have lost their livelihood, especially, the women advocates and the lawyers with rural background. "Hence, we request you to give a special grant of Rs 25 crore", he appealed the CM, while conveying gratitude to him for granting Rs 5 crore aid during the first wave of Covid-19.

Bengaluru advocates' body too urges CM for relief package

In a letter addressed to the chief minister, AAB president AP Ranganath stated that about 67 advocates in Bengaluru and around 170 advocates in the state have lost their lives to the virus. Many of the advocates have also lost their livelihood, Ranganath said. He requested the state government to treat the advocates as frintline workers and announce compensation of Rs 30 lakh to each family of advocates who have succumbed to Covid and announce package for advocates who are facing financial crisis.