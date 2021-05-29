STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Not much variation in Ganga water quality due to dead body discharge: Centre

As per the WHO report, water spread of virus is not expected and chances of survival of virus in river water are ruled out, Prashant Gargava, Member Secretary, CPCB, said.

Published: 29th May 2021 07:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th May 2021 07:14 PM   |  A+A-

River Ganga (Representational Photo | EPS)

By Richa Sharma
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: After several bodies of suspected Covid victims were found floating in the Ganga and Yamuna in Bihar and UP, the initial analysis of water samples does not show much variation in the river water quality due to dead body discharge as far as biological parameters are concerned but states have been directed that sewage and water samples be analyzed for the monitoring of contamination of coronavirus.

During a review meeting of the situation, Pankaj Kumar, Secretary, Ministry of Jal Shakti, emphasized to get in touch with Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and State Pollution Control Boards (SPCBs) to get the water samples analysed by the National Chemical Laboratory (NCL), Pune that has recently established protocol for testing Covid 19 virus in the sewage and has started testing.

According to the minutes of the meeting, attended by Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, accessed by The New Indian Express, Prashant Gargava, Member Secretary, CPCB informed that as per the real time water quality monitoring data not much variation is observed in the river water quality due to dead body discharge as far as biological parameters are concerned.

He also informed that as per the report of WHO, water spread of virus is not expected and chances of survival of virus in river water are ruled out. He further informed that the CPCB has written to the SPCB to monitor the water quality and have to look out at bacteriological parameters in addition to the conventional parameters. He opined that for Covid virus analysis, samples can be sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV), Pune.

ALSO READ | Varanasi: New born baby tests positive for COVID-19 despite mother being negative+

Ashish Tiwari, Member Secretary, UPPCB, informed that weekly monitoring of the water samples of the river is being done for the conventional parameters of pH, Color, BOD (biochemical oxygen demand), COD (chemical oxygen demand).

“As per the data not much difference in the water quality of the river was observed and that the flow of the river is adequate. Analysis of the Covid virus from the water samples involves the extraction of RNA, which can be done by the appropriate institutes having expertise for the same,” said Tiwari, assuring increase in frequency of monitoring at strategic locations.

The Centre emphasised that specialized institutes such as National Institute of Virology, Pune, and National Chemical Laboratory may be associated for testing of the Covid virus in the water samples and that the CPCB to do overall coordination.

“It was also emphasized to get in touch with concerned agencies such as CPCB, SPCBs, CWC to get the water samples analyzed for the monitoring of contamination of Covid virus and intensified monitoring for other conventional important parameters. The health department may be associated by state PCBs so as to ensure the collection and analysis of samples as per the specified protocols and guidelines. Project Directors of State Missions can coordinate as needed. The spread of the virus in sewage may also be monitored by undertaking studies,” according to minutes of the meeting.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid victims dead bodies in Ganga Ganga water quality
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations by Amit Bandre)
Reality vs Rhetoric: Decoding the smear India campaign
Ministry of Home Affairs (Photo | ANI)
Centre invites petition for citizenship from non-Muslim migrants
Representational Image.
New born baby tests Covid positive despite mother being negative in UP
FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Rising prices are singeing Covid-battered India, Madame Finance Minister

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image for representationsl purpose only (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
'Monsoon likely to reach Kerala by May 31', predicts IMD
Corona Goddess: Temple dedicated for ‘Corona Devi’ in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore
Gallery
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following the 'Koode' actor's decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell vict
Prithviraj vs BJP IT Cell?: 'Save Lakshadweep' campaign gets louder as Mollywood reacts to cyber-attack against actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp