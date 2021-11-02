STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Committed to overall development of country: BJP on bypoll results

The BJP and its allies won 11 assembly seats in Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Published: 02nd November 2021 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, expressed gratitude to people for the party's victory in assembly bypolls in various states and said the party is committed to overall development of the country.

In a series of tweets, Nadda thanked the people for showing reposing faith in the BJP, and complimented party workers and leaders of various state units including chief ministers for victory in the assembly bypolls.

The victory in assembly bypolls in various states shows the faith of the people in the BJP's state governments working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah said the BJP-led NDA governments in various states under the leadership of PM Modi are working for overall development of the society by raising the standard of living of the people.

The BJP and its allies on Tuesday won 11 assembly seats in Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Results were mostly favouring for the ruling parties in the states except in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost all three assembly seats and the Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BJP bypoll JP Nadda BJP wins losses bypolls Assam Bihar Madhya Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Puneeth Rajkumar
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp