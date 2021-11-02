Committed to overall development of country: BJP on bypoll results

By PTI

DELHI: BJP president JP Nadda on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, expressed gratitude to people for the party's victory in assembly bypolls in various states and said the party is committed to overall development of the country.

In a series of tweets, Nadda thanked the people for showing reposing faith in the BJP, and complimented party workers and leaders of various state units including chief ministers for victory in the assembly bypolls.

The victory in assembly bypolls in various states shows the faith of the people in the BJP's state governments working under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nadda said.

Echoing similar sentiments, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah said the BJP-led NDA governments in various states under the leadership of PM Modi are working for overall development of the society by raising the standard of living of the people.

The BJP and its allies on Tuesday won 11 assembly seats in Assam, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Results were mostly favouring for the ruling parties in the states except in Himachal Pradesh, where the BJP lost all three assembly seats and the Lok Sabha constituency to the Congress.