Congress leader Rahul Gandhi backs Virat Kohli after Indian captain faces online abuse

Kohli has been at the receiving end of fierce online criticism in the wake of India's showing and also his strong comments calling out the targeting of teammate Mohammed Shami.

Published: 02nd November 2021 06:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd November 2021 06:21 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday extended support to cricket captain Virat Kohli, who has been facing an online attack after India's two straight losses in the World Cup, and urged him to forgive those trolling him as they are "filled with hate because nobody gives them any love".

"Dear Virat, These people are filled with hate because nobody gives them any love. Forgive them. Protect the team," Gandhi said in a tweet. 

ALSO READ: DCW notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli's nine-month-old daughter

India lost by eight wickets to New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday night, severely jeopardising their chances of making the semifinals.

Ahead of the match, a livid Kohli had hit back at "spineless trolls" who attacked Shami's religion after the team lost to Pakistan in its inaugural T20 World Cup game and said targeting people for their faith is "the most pathetic thing" to do.

