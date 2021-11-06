2022 UP polls: Will enter the fray if party decides so, says Yogi Adityanath 

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Ready to try his fate in the upcoming Assembly elections, UP CM Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said he would contest the forthcoming polls if the party decided so and the decision on the assembly segment from where he would contest would also be taken by the party. Adityanath is currently a member of the UP Legislative Council.

The CM has been a five-time MP from Gorakhpur. He had represented the eastern UP constituency in Lok Sabha five times in a row since 1998.

A day after Yogi’s statement, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav renewed his attack by mocking the CM saying Adityanath should not contest elections as he was about to leave after his certain defeat in the 2022 Assembly elections.

The CM’s statement about contesting the election came days after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav stated that he would not be contesting the 2022 UP polls. The former CM of the state Akhilesh Yadav is currently MP from Azamgarh and has never contested assembly polls. As former UP CM, Akhilesh was a member of the council.

CM Yogi, when asked by the media persons in Gorakhpur, if he would contest the assembly polls early next year, he said, "I have always contested elections and I will contest from wherever the party will say." "The party has a parliamentary board and it decides who will contest from where," he said in reply to another question. Adityanath said the BJP government had fulfilled the promises made in its sankalp patra in 2017.

On the law and order situation, he said, “When we came to the government in 2017, the law and order was at its lowest in the state, but today the situation of Uttar Pradesh is an example for the whole country. There has been no riot during the last four and a half years. All the festivals including Deepawali went off peacefully.

On the Ayodhya deepotsav, of which the CM was a part, he said the event had earned global recognition. “We have liberated Uttar Pradesh from the identity crisis by organizing events such as the Deepotsav of Ayodhya, the grand-divine Kumbh of Prayagraj, better law and order, increased opportunities for investment and employment, and public welfare schemes and their implementation to the benefit of the man standing on the last rung in the society. Wherever the person of Uttar Pradesh goes, he will be looked upon with respect,” said the CM.

The CM also informed the media persons that Purvanchal Expressway would be inaugurated this month. “The Prime Minister has seen its presentation. Employment has been generated for 60 lakh people from Purvanchal Expressway,” said CM. Taking forward the discussion of employment, he said that four and a half lakh youth were given government jobs and with such transparency that no one can raise a finger.

The chief minister said the state has now become the best destination in the country for investment from abroad due to good road connectivity and a guarantee of security.

"Earlier investments went out, but now investment is coming to the country from outside. Earlier people used to say that UP starts with potholes and ditches and now it is known for expressways and a network of four-lane roads, he said. CM also talked about corruption in food distribution, food theft in many districts, and starvation death of Musahars in Kushinagar due to lack of ration before March 2017.

"The CM claimed that 40 lakh ration cards were found on which ration was coming out, but the cardholder was not aware. “In order to make the food distribution system transparent, arrangements of ePass machines were made in 80 thousand ration shops," he maintained.

Meanwhile, reacting to the statement of the UP CM that he will contest from wherever his party says, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said: “Baba Chief Minister should not contest elections now, he is about to leave. As far as my candidature is concerned, the party will decide from where and when I have to contest elections.”

Akhilesh Yadav has recently claimed that he would not be contesting the 2022 elections. The SP chief has never contested Assembly elections, he is currently an MP from Azamgarh. Answering questions on the recent controversy of taking Jinnah’s name along with Mahatma Gandhi, the SP chief that BJP people should read books.