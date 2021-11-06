STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Ahmednagar hospital fire: Energy minister orders probe, warns of strict action against guilty

The fire broke out in the ICU of the civil hospital in Ahmednagar city around 11 am on Saturday, when around 20 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment there.

Published: 06th November 2021 05:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th November 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

NAGPUR: Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Saturday ordered a detailed inquiry into the Ahmednagar civil hospital fire, in which at least 11 coronavirus patients were killed, and warned of strict action against those found guilty.

He said the electricity department's inspection team has reached the hospital and it will start its probe after the police panchnama. Taking to Twitter, Raut said the Ahmednagar civil hospital fire incident was "very unfortunate". "I have ordered a detailed inquiry into this incident. Meanwhile, electricity inspection department has reached the incident spot. The inspection team will start its inquiry after the police panchnama is completed," he said.

Strict action will be taken as per rules against those who are found guilty after the inquiry, he added. The fire broke out in the intensive care unit (ICU) of the civil hospital in Ahmednagar city around 11 am on Saturday, when around 20 coronavirus patients were undergoing treatment there.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has directed the district collector to carry out an in-depth inquiry into the tragedy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Raut Maharashtra Energy Minister
India Matters
For representational purpose
Fuel price cut in consonance with national mood
India's Ravindra Jadeja celebrates with captain Virat Kohli the dismissal of Scotland's Matthew Cross. (Photo | AP)
'What if New Zealand beat Afghanistan?' Ravi Jadeja's reply is brutally spot on!
For representational purpose. (Photo | Reuters)
No extension of free ration scheme after November 30, economic recovery cited
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Assam man’s tale of booze, blood, business and de addiction 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp