Yet another hooch tragedy suspected in Bihar, two dead in Muzaffarpur

Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant said that both the deceased were residents of Sirasiya village, where two others fell ill after consuming the liquor and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

Published: 09th November 2021 04:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th November 2021 04:38 PM   |  A+A-

Hooch, liquor

For representational purpose. (File | EPS)

By PTI

MUZAFFARPUR: Two persons have died in yet another suspected hooch tragedy in Bihar, a dry state where consumption of spurious liquor has claimed more than 40 lives in less than a fortnight. The latest casualties have taken place in Muzaffarpur district where two men died in a village under Kanti police station on Monday after allegedly consuming spurious liquor.

According to Muzaffarpur SSP Jayant Kant, both the deceased were residents of Sirasiya village, where two others fell ill after consuming the liquor and were admitted to a hospital for treatment.

"The bodies have been taken for post mortem. We are recording the statements of bereaved family members as well as by those who have been hospitalized. Based on the statements we will be able to confirm whether liquor was consumed," the SSP said.

The incident took place close to the Saraiya police station area where five people had died after consuming spurious liquor in the last week of October. This was followed by hooch tragedies in West Champaran, Gopalganj and Samastipur districts around Deepawali which together accounted for 40 deaths.

The Muzaffarpur SSP said, "We have launched a major crackdown on traders of spirit at Saraiya who have been suspected of manufacturing illicit liquor." Sale and consumption of alcohol was completely banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government five and a half years ago.

