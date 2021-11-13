STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BJP failed to fulfill poll promises, party shouldn’t worry about 2024, first face 2022: Akhilesh

Launching the third leg of his Vijay Rath Yatra from Gorakhpur, the stronghold of CM Yogi Adityanath, the SP chief accused the ruling BJP of selling major institutions instead of giving jobs to youth

Published: 13th November 2021 06:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:56 PM   |  A+A-

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav (File photo | PTI)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of failing on all fronts of governance by not fulfilling the promises made to the people of the state in its manifesto in 2017, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav said that the BJP should be held accountable to the people before the 2022 elections as the party had deceived the people of the state.

Slamming the BJP, the SP chief said the ruling party should not worry about 2024 (general elections). It has to answer people’s questions in 2022 (assembly elections) first.

Launching the third leg of his Vijay Rath Yatra from Gorakhpur, the stronghold of CM Yogi Adityanath, the SP chief accused the ruling BJP of selling major institutions instead of giving jobs to youth.

“Earlier, the BJP government was a ‘pheku sarkar’ (government that made false promises), but has now become a ‘bechu sarkar’ (government that sells),” Yadav said, claiming that the “BJP government is going and no one could stop it”.

ALSO READ: At rally with Shah, UP CM Yogi Adityanath drops hint to rename Azamgarh as 'Aryamgarh'

“They have insulted the farmers by promulgating three farm laws instead of doubling their income as was promised. Fuel prices are sky-rocketing and inflation is at its peak. The value of the rupee is touching a record low,” claimed Akhilesh while moving on his Vijay Rath carved out of a Mercedes bus equipped with all five-star facilities.

He also criticized the government for “not helping the labourers and the poor during the Covid-19 lockdown”.

Elaborating on the farm laws, Akhilesh said: “The farmers are protesting for the last so many months, but the government has not lent an ear to them instead it is crushing their protest. Protests are a way of making the government listen in a democracy, but this government is muzzling their voice. It has insulted the farmers and will take their land.”

The SP chief also ridiculed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath saying the UP CM did not know how to operate a laptop, so he was not distributing laptops among the students.

Yadav said Gorakhpur was awaiting development. “People of Azamgarh know who has done development work. Development has stopped in Gorakhpur during the BJP regime. Now, the people of Gorakhpur will bring down the fever of arrogance of the BJP,” he claimed.

