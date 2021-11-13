STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Manipur attack again proves Modi govt incapable of protecting nation: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi 

Other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Jairam Ramesh, also condemned the attack and demanded action against those behind it.

Published: 13th November 2021 05:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 05:22 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI; Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the Modi government over the terror attack on a convoy of Assam Rifles in Manipur, alleging the incident "once again proves" that it is incapable of protecting the nation.

He also sent his condolence to the families of those who lost their lives in the attack.

"The terrorist attack on the army convoy in Manipur once again proves that the Modi government is not capable of protecting the nation. My condolences to the martyrs and condolences to their families. The nation will remember your sacrifice," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

ALSO READ: Army colonel, wife and son among seven killed in Manipur ambush by militants

The Commanding Officer of Khuga Battalion of Assam Rifles Colonel Viplav Tripathi, his wife and son, besides four personnel of the paramilitary force were killed in the ambush in Manipur on Saturday morning, in a fresh eruption of militant violence in the border state.

Other Congress leaders, including Ashok Gehlot and Jairam Ramesh, also condemned the attack and demanded action against those behind it.

"Strongly condemn the cowardly attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Churachandpur, Manipur in which five brave personnel and two family members lost their lives. Salute their martyrdom and extend sincere condolences to the bereaved families," Rajasthan Chief Minister Gehlot said on Twitter.

"This is absolutely shocking and deeply saddening! Hope those responsible will be brought to justice soon," said former union minister Jairam Ramesh.

Tripathi's convoy was targeted at Sehkan village in Churachandpur district by suspected militants of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a militant group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.

There were blasts from Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) before the Assam Rifles personnel engaged the militants in a gunfight.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rahul Gandhi  Congress BJP govt PM Modi Assam terror attack
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp