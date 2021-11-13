STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

Strongly condemn attack on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur, says PM Modi

The convoy was targeted by suspected militants of the PREPAK, a militant group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.

Published: 13th November 2021 06:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2021 06:07 PM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Strongly condemning the attack on an Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur that claimed seven lives, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

Five soldiers including the Commanding Officer of 46 Assam Rifles, and his two family members were killed in the attack on their convoy at Churachandpur in Manipur on Saturday.

Modi tweeted, "Strongly condemn the attack on the Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur. I pay homage to those soldiers and family members who have been martyred today. Their sacrifice will never be forgotten. My thoughts are with the bereaved families in this hour of sadness."

ALSO READ: Army colonel, wife and son among seven killed in Manipur ambush by militants

The convoy was targeted by suspected militants of the People's Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK), a militant group in Manipur demanding a separate homeland.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed anguish over the killing of five Assam Rifles personnel in Manipur on Saturday and described the attack by militants as "dastardly".

"I strongly condemn the dastardly attack by militants on a convoy of 46 Assam Rifles in Manipur. It pains me to learn that we have lost five brave soldiers, including the CO & his family members," she tweeted.

"Heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. The entire nation awaits justice!" Banerjee said in the Twitter post.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Assam Rifles attack Manipur PM Modi
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp