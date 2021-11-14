STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Nation

On Children's Day, UNICEF India calls for urgent action for safe reopening of schools

Empty rows of desks and chairs along with unused backpacks were set up to draw attention to the plight of millions of young children who missed going to school for over a year due Covid-19.

Published: 14th November 2021 08:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2021 08:30 PM   |  A+A-

Schools

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: UNICEF India unveiled a symbolic 'Pandemic Classroom' installation in the national capital to mark Children's Day on Sunday, ahead of the World Children's Day on November 20, and called for urgent action to support learning.

Empty rows of desks and chairs along with unused backpacks were set up to draw attention to the plight of millions of young children who missed going to school for over a year due to closures in the wake of the pandemic and have consequently experienced learning loss.

​ALSO READ | Find out what’s keeping rural kids away from school: Madras HC tells TN govt

UNICEF India Representative Yasumasa Kimura unveiled the installation by ringing a school bell.

"Each empty desk in this symbolic pandemic classroom is dedicated to the millions of children who have faced learning challenges. With each passing day, every child who misses out on learning falls further behind in their development and many may never return to school. Unfortunately, the most vulnerable are paying the heaviest price of school closures and many have forgotten to read or write," Kimura said.

"The future of an entire generation is at stake. We urge parents to come together with school administrations and the government to support safe reopening of schools and learning recovery programmes to reach and benefit all children. Each of us has a role to play in improving learning recovery and opportunities for children in India," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
UNICEF India Covid 19 in India Coronavirus World Children's Day
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Third Covid jab to counter another wave? Anxious doctors, nurses take booster shots in Bengaluru
Image used for representation (Express Illustrations)
Coimbatore student suicide case: Chinmaya Vidyalaya principal booked under POCSO Act
A thick blanket of smog on National Highway 9 in Delhi. (Photo | EPS/Parveen Negi)
Delhi pollution: Schools shut for a week, construction barred, govt employees to work from home
Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses during laying the foundation stone of a state university, in Azamgarh on Saturday. (Photo | ANI)
On visit to UP, Amit Shah coins acronym 'JAM' to take dig at Akhilesh over Jinnah statement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp