NCW seeks time-bound probe into rape, murder of Madhya Pradesh woman by her father

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Wednesday asked the Madhya Pradesh Police to conduct a probe in a time-bound manner in the case related to the alleged rape and murder of a woman by her father.

The man, 55, allegedly raped and strangled his daughter to death as he was upset about her love marriage in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal district, police said on Tuesday.

The police on Monday arrested the accused and his son over the incident that took place in Samasgarh forest area, Ratibad police station in-charge Sudhesh Tiwari said.

"@NCWIndia has taken cognisance of the disturbing incident. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @DGP_MP to immediately arrest the accused & book him under relevant provisions of law. NCW has sought a time-bound investigation. Copy of the letter has also been sent to SP, Bhopal," the NCW tweeted.

However, the copy of the letter was not shared.