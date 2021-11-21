STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Police seize eight live bombs in Bihar's Vaishali

Police seized eight live bombs from a village in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday, four days before panchayat polls in the area.

Published: 21st November 2021

Police

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

VAISHALI: Police seized eight live bombs from a village in Bihar's Vaishali district on Sunday, four days before panchayat polls in the area, an officer said.

The bombs were seized from Javaj village under the jurisdiction of Mahnar police station and defused, he said.

"These bombs were immediately defused by a team of local policemen who reached the spot soon on receipt of information. The police have started a thorough probe into the matter. The police are already on high alert in view of the coming panchayat polls in the area. All live bombs were kept in a plastic bag", said Sub-Inspector Manoj Kumar.

Further investigation is on, he said, adding that some people are being questioned.

