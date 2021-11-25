Bihar MLA Musafir Paswan dies at 66

By PTI

PATNA: MLA of Bochahan in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district Musafir Paswan died while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Delhi, party sources said on Thursday.

Paswan, an MLA of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP), was 66.

He was undergoing treatment at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in Delhi where he breathed his last on Wednesday night, VIP president Mukesh Sahni said.

The VIP is a part of the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government, in which Sahni is the minister for Animal Husbandry and Fisheries.

"He was not well for a long time and his treatment was going on in Delhi, we all tried our best to save him. The news of his death is very sad. It is an irreparable loss for the entire state," Sahni wrote on Facebook.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed grief over the demise of Paswan, describing him as a very popular social worker.

His last rites will be performed with state honours, the chief minister said.

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad said, "Paswan's death is a personal loss for me."